Town Of Danville Chooses Shaw Sports Turf Again With Replacement Field At Sycamore Valley Park

"We replaced the turf because it had reached the end of its useful life after a very busy 10 to 11 years. We chose this product because it is what we had previously installed on the field and it performed very well," said Dave Casteel, Maintenance Services Director, Town of Danville. Since the town uses the turf as a mixed-use field, primarily used for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, baseball, and softball, town officials chose Shaw Sports Turf's PowerBlade Pro synthetic turf system for its safety, durability, and overall performance.

Shaw Sports Turf installed 225,606 square feet of PowerBlade Pro 2.25" installed on July 31, 2023. Power is an explosive mix of strength and speed, a critical formula to outperform the competition. Shaw Sports Turf's PowerBlade fiber system provides the foundation athletes need to harness their potential. It is the go-to system for sports like soccer where interaction with both athlete and the ball are crucial to performance. Featuring long-lasting monofilament fibers designed to look and play more like natural grass, PowerBlade fields are ready to go, from pre-season to playoffs, for years to come. PowerBlade Pro is equipped with premium Bolt monofilament fiber with optimized face weight.

"The community can now enjoy the beautiful facilities at Sycamore Valley Park for the next decade to come, confident in the quality, performance, and safety of the turf surface. Casteel also looks forward to the benefits that the new turf field will have for the community athletic programs as the surface continues to provide thousands of hours of youth and adult sports, along with recreational use, year after year.

"We had a very good experience with the Shaw product. Working with the team was great, they were very responsive and were able to have the field installed during our very specific time frame," said Casteel.

The replacement turf field was completed on July 31, 2023. The first activity to be held on the field will be soccer.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the town of Danville in the installation of the new Shaw Sports Turf PowerBlade Pro Turf System at Sycamore Valley Park. We look forward to watching this community reap the benefits of a high quality, long lasting, premium fibers that will provide great playability through their multisport playing field. This is a beautiful property and a product that will benefit the city for years to come." said Shaw Sports Turf Territory Manager, Matt Cohen.

