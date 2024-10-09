Town of Fairplay Joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for Tracking Bid Distribution

The Town of Fairplay invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"By utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, we are now able to see right away which suppliers are interested in our bid opportunities," says Janell Sciacca, Town Administrator of the Town of Fairplay. "We're also able to take it one step further and see who is downloading the documents and showing a strong interest in submitting a proposal. This is a great benefit for our agency and helps how we go about publishing and awarding bids," she continued.

The Town of Fairplay invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townoffairplay include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 450 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About the Town of Fairplay:

The historic Town of Fairplay is the Statutory Town that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Park County, Colorado, United States. The town population was 724 at the 2020 United States Census. Fairplay is located in South Park at an elevation of 9,953 feet.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

