Town of Fairplay Joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for Tracking Bid Distribution

FAIRPLAY, Colo., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Town of Fairplay officially announced today it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, an e-procurement system from Bidnet Direct by SOVRA that provides 450 local government agencies throughout Colorado and Wyoming a solution for bid and vendor management. The Town of Fairplay invites all potential vendors to register online with http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townoffairplay to access its upcoming solicitations.
Moving forward into the digital era, the Town of Fairplay can publish all bid opportunities on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System site, by doing this they will be able to track every step of the process and have a more transparent bid process. Participating government agencies utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System can track vendors interested in a specific bid, as well as finding out which ones download the documents.
"By utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, we are now able to see right away which suppliers are interested in our bid opportunities," says Janell Sciacca, Town Administrator of the Town of Fairplay. "We're also able to take it one step further and see who is downloading the documents and showing a strong interest in submitting a proposal. This is a great benefit for our agency and helps how we go about publishing and awarding bids," she continued.
The Town of Fairplay invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townoffairplay include:
- Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 450 Participating Agencies
- Notification of Term – Contract Expiration
- Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided
- Full Customer Service Support
About the Town of Fairplay:
The historic Town of Fairplay is the Statutory Town that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Park County, Colorado, United States. The town population was 724 at the 2020 United States Census. Fairplay is located in South Park at an elevation of 9,953 feet.
About SOVRA:
SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.
