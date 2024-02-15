Town of Granby joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"Distributing bids manually made it challenging to reach additional vendors. There would be instances where only one or two vendors would submit a proposal and when you are required to have a minimum number in order to go through with the bid process. But with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, we're able to post our bids in one spot with all the information associated with that opportunity and the number of vendors we now reach has increased, creating the vendor competition we aim for," said Ted Cherry, Town Manager of the Town of Granby when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "It also allows for vendors to see whether or not their pricing is competitive against other businesses and gives them a chance to adjust for future opportunities."

The Town of Granby invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townofgranby and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 400 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Town of Granby:

The Town of Granby is the Statutory Town that is the most populous municipality in Grand County, Colorado, United States. The town population was 2,079 at the 2020 United States Census.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

