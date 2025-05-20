Town of Lloyd joins the Empire State Purchasing Group for Automated Distribution

"Using the Empire State Purchasing Group has made it easier to post our bids and reach more vendors." Post this

"Using the Empire State Purchasing Group has made it easier to post our bids and reach more vendors," says David Plavchak, Supervisor of the Town of Lloyd. "We're able to publish our solicitations and the accompanying documents, any addendums, Q&A, provide vendors with plan holders' lists and most importantly, have the ability to track every step of the bid process. This is helpful to see who is truly interested in our bid and gives us crucial information on how to improve our process for future solicitations. Joining the Empire State Purchasing Group has truly been a huge improvement to how we go about posting and awarding bids."

The Town of Lloyd invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/townoflloyd and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 350 other public agencies who are also members of the Empire State Purchasing Group. Registered vendors also gain access to a team of experienced customer service support representatives and can upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, advanced notice of term contract expiration, and notifications of any posted addendum.

About the Town of Lloyd:

Lloyd is a town in Ulster County, New York. The population was 11,133 at the 2020 census.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct by SOVRA