Town of Summerville Joins the South Carolina Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Sandy Hatton, Accounting Technician of the Town of Summerville. "Joining the South Carolina Purchasing Group was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."

The Town of Summerville invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the South Carolina Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/south-carolina/townofsummerville include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About the Town of Summerville:

Welcome to Summerville, the Flower Town in the Pines, where charm and Southern hospitality blend gracefully with the modern and progressive. Summerville is rich in history and focused on economic development that preserves the past while building for the future.

Steeped in the natural beauty of lush pines and blooming azaleas, Summerville may be a small town, but anything is possible when you're a small town with big charm.

Summerville is recognized as a nurturing community where children can grow and develop. Located just minutes from Charleston and the beaches, our world-class sports venues and superior schools make Summerville an extraordinary place to work, live, and play. As per the 2020 census, the population of Summerville was 50,915.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the South Carolina Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

