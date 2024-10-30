Town of Westcliffe automates bid distribution with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

"The Town of Westcliffe invites all potential vendors to register online." Post this

Not only does the Town of Westcliffe now have access to an extensive vendor pool, which helps to enhance competition, there are able to boost productivity by saving time and effort without increasing distribution costs. The Town of Westcliffe invites all current vendors not already registered on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System to do so today by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townofwestcliffe. Registered vendors can access bids and view all pertinent information provided such as addendums and awards all in one convenient spot. In addition, vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive daily email alerts with matching bid opportunities, as well as advance notices for expiring term contracts.

"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System," stated Caleb Patterson, Town Manager of the Town of Westcliffe. "We're able to monitor the whole bid process and see which vendors are interested in working with us. It also allows our vendors to seek out more business opportunities and have instant access to all the information we can provide."

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townofwestcliffe. Vendors may also contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.

Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the Town of Westcliffe:

Westcliffe is a statutory town that is the county seat of Custer County, Colorado, United States. At the 2020 U.S. Census, the population was 435.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

