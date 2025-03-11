Town of Yampa joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for Automated Distribution

"The Town of Yampa invites all potential vendors to register online." Post this

"Using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System has made it easier to post our bids and reach more vendors," says Mary Alice Page-Allen, Planner Treasurer of the Town of Yampa. "We're able to publish our solicitations and accompanying documents, any addendums, Q&A, provide vendors with plan holders' lists and most importantly, have the ability to track every step of the bid process. This is helpful to see who is truly interested in our bids and gives us the crucial information on how to improve our process for future solicitations."

The Town of Yampa invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townofyampa and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 450 other public agencies who are also members of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors also gain access to a team of experienced customer service support representatives and can upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, advanced notice of term contract expiration, and notifications of any posted addendum.

About the Town of Yampa:

Yampa is a statutory town in Routt County, Colorado, United States. The population was 399 at the 2020 census.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

