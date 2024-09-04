TPC and OSHA Education Center Offer Electrical & Safety Solutions at Data Centers show

Data centers represent some of the most important parts of our modern business infrastructure, and we believe that better training is the best way to impact safety and increase operational efficiency for all those who work in these critical facilities. Post this

Join Certus brands, OSHA Education Center and TPC to learn how our technical skills courses, troubleshooting simulations, and safety training offerings can rapidly increase your team's knowledge and understanding of electrical safety in the workplace.

"Data centers represent some of the most important parts of our modern business infrastructure, and we believe that better training is the best way to impact safety and increase operational efficiency for all those who work in these critical facilities. We are thrilled to be exhibiting at the Electrical Safety in Data Centers Conference for the first time and look forward to making connections and having meaningful conversations during the show," said Andy Marks, Sr. Director of Product Management at Certus, OSHA Education Center & TPC's parent company.

At our booth, learn about solutions that will help your team improve data center electrical safety operations:

Electrical troubleshooting simulations, a SaaS solution allowing teams to gain real troubleshooting skills in an immersive virtual environment without interrupting your facility's uptime for training

OSHA 10- and 30-Hour Outreach safety training, providing OSHA DOL cards

Electrical safety and technical skills training, available as instructor-led seminars and in shorter-form virtual lessons for in-depth coverage of the most critical topics for data center electrical operations teams

Our team will be available to talk shop about your safety and electrical training needs and how our solutions can help you reach your goals.

About OSHA Education Center

Since 2012, OSHA Education Center has been delivering the training and regulatory expertise that employees need to stay up to date with industry training requirements. We are an OSHA-authorized provider of 10- and 30-hour OSHA Outreach training, including Spanish-language courses. Our full course library delivers vital safety training designed for a variety of professional industries — from construction and general industry to mining, hazardous waste management, military contracting and more. OSHA Education Center provides an easy and flexible training experience that keeps your team compliant with the laws, standards and regulations that apply to your industry.

About TPC

TPC has provided industrial training solutions to our clients for decades and in that time, we have built a reputation as a leader in the technical training industry. Our instructor-led and online training solutions span electrical, HVAC, mechanical, plant management, and safety topics, and we offer complementary technologies and compliance solutions for a variety of industries. In 2021, TPC was acquired by American Safety Council, bolstering the strength of our safety training programs. In 2023, American Safety Council became Certus. In combination with the other Certus brands, our company provides training and compliance solutions to over 3.4 million clients every year. Together, we are unleashing learners' full potential to help them reach their goals.

