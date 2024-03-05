TPC launches HVAC Simulations, with modules focused on industrial HVAC safety, maintenance, and troubleshooting

In response to market demand, TPC has launched HVAC Simulations, an addition to the TPC Simulations product line focused on HVAC Cooling system safety, repair, and troubleshooting.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPC Simulations are a cloud-based, 3D environment where technicians learn to maintain and troubleshoot several types of industrial systems: electrical, controls, programmable logic controller (PLC), and variable frequency drives (VFD). HVAC Simulations are available as a stand-alone training tool and as a bundle with the current simulation offerings. Like TPC's cloud-based simulations already on the market, HVAC Simulations are available on TPC's learning management system (LMS), FUSION, or they can be integrated into many other LMS on the market.

HVAC Simulations are an exploratory learning environment featuring a realistic rooftop HVAC system. This multi-module training system features self-paced learning, common HVAC maintenance tools and components, and adapts to the learner with numerous fault levels that advance as their knowledge grows. The simulation is broken down into topics: HVAC Safety, Exploring HVAC Systems, Common HVAC Procedures, and Troubleshooting HVAC Systems Fundamentals.

This simulation can be used to train new hires with little to no experience, as ongoing training, and to improve skills in multi-craft technician roles. HVAC Simulations are fully online, available anywhere with a high-speed internet connection.

To learn more about HVAC Simulations from TPC, visit tpctraining.com/hvacsim.

About TPC

TPC has provided industrial training solutions to companies in the industrial sector for decades and in that time, they have built a reputation as a leader in the technical training industry. Their instructor-led and online training solutions span electrical, HVAC, mechanical, plant management, and safety topics, with complementary technologies and compliance solutions for a variety of industries. In 2021, TPC was acquired by American Safety Council, bolstering the strength of their safety training programs. In 2023, American Safety Council became Certus. In combination with the other Certus brands, the company provides training and compliance solutions to over 3.4 million clients every year. Together, they are unleashing learners' full potential to help them reach their goals.

