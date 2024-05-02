TPC Launches Instructor-led Training Bulk Discount Programs for Progressive Savings

"The flexibility the ILT Bulk Discount program offers makes it easier for companies to control their training investment, without extensive planning needed," - Holly Falcaro, GM & EVP at Certus Post this

"The ILT Bulk Discount Programs provide a simple, yet sophisticated way for companies to empower their employees with in-depth maintenance seminars, either in-person or online. The flexibility this program offers makes it easier for companies to control their training investment, without extensive planning needed," said Holly Falcaro, GM & EVP at Certus, TPC's parent company.

For training investments starting at $10,000, self-service purchases can be made at https://live.tpctraining.com/bulk-discount-programs/.

About TPC

TPC has provided industrial training solutions to our clients for decades and in that time, we have built a reputation as a leader in the technical training industry. Our instructor-led and online training solutions span electrical, HVAC, mechanical, plant management, and safety topics, and we offer complementary technologies and compliance solutions for a variety of industries. In 2021, TPC was acquired by American Safety Council, bolstering the strength of our safety training programs. In 2023, American Safety Council became Certus. In combination with the other Certus brands, our company provides training and compliance solutions to over 3.4 million clients every year. Together, we are unleashing learners' full potential to help them reach their goals.

Media Contact

Rebecca Oistad, TPC, 877-978-7246, [email protected], tpctraining.com

SOURCE TPC