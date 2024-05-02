TPC Launches Instructor-led Training Bulk Discount Programs for Progressive Savings

TPC Training launches a progressive instructor-led training discount program that helps companies optimize their industrial skills training budget 12 months at a time, for a more confident, savvy maintenance team.
ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new way to invest in training is now available through TPC, the leader in instructor-led training (ILT) and online technical skills training for the industrial technician and maintenance workforce. ILT Bulk Discount Programs are annual training opportunities for small and large teams alike that offers progressive discounts as training investments increase, allowing companies to effectively scale their instructor-led training programs for their team's size and the specific training topics they need.
ILT Bulk Discount Programs can be used on any open enrollment seminar in TPC's instructor-led training catalog. Bulk Discount Programs can be used for up to 12 months from the date of purchase, giving the ultimate level of flexibility to maintenance teams.
"The ILT Bulk Discount Programs provide a simple, yet sophisticated way for companies to empower their employees with in-depth maintenance seminars, either in-person or online. The flexibility this program offers makes it easier for companies to control their training investment, without extensive planning needed," said Holly Falcaro, GM & EVP at Certus, TPC's parent company.
For training investments starting at $10,000, self-service purchases can be made at https://live.tpctraining.com/bulk-discount-programs/.
About TPC
TPC has provided industrial training solutions to our clients for decades and in that time, we have built a reputation as a leader in the technical training industry. Our instructor-led and online training solutions span electrical, HVAC, mechanical, plant management, and safety topics, and we offer complementary technologies and compliance solutions for a variety of industries. In 2021, TPC was acquired by American Safety Council, bolstering the strength of our safety training programs. In 2023, American Safety Council became Certus. In combination with the other Certus brands, our company provides training and compliance solutions to over 3.4 million clients every year. Together, we are unleashing learners' full potential to help them reach their goals.
Media Contact
Rebecca Oistad, TPC, 877-978-7246, [email protected], tpctraining.com
SOURCE TPC
Share this article