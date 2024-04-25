TPC Launches New Facility Maintenance & Repair Instructor-led Training Course

"Regardless of experience level, every technician and future technician at your facility can gain critical knowledge and skills during this seminar. We highly recommend it as part of any company's industrial skills training program." - Dennis Walker, SVP for Instructor-led Services at TPC. Post this

"Facility Maintenance & Repair is a natural progression in our teaching philosophy," said Dennis Walker, SVP for Instructor-led Services at TPC. "Regardless of experience level, every technician and future technician at your facility can gain critical knowledge and skills during this seminar. We highly recommend it as part of any company's industrial skills training program."

The course covers topics related to regulatory and safety requirements, electrical fundamentals, the tools of the trade, wiring, replacing parts, mechanical techniques, HVAC fundamentals, and much more. Learn more about this 2-day seminar, available now: https://live.tpctraining.com/public-seminars/?eventtemplate=42-facility-maintenance-and-repair.

About TPC

TPC has provided industrial training solutions to our clients for decades and in that time, we have built a reputation as a leader in the technical training industry. Our instructor-led and online training solutions span electrical, HVAC, mechanical, plant management, and safety topics, and we offer complementary technologies and compliance solutions for a variety of industries. In 2021, TPC was acquired by American Safety Council, bolstering the strength of our safety training programs. In 2023, American Safety Council became Certus. In combination with the other Certus brands, our company provides training and compliance solutions to over 3.4 million clients every year. Together, we are unleashing learners' full potential to help them reach their goals.

About Certus

Certus is a leading professional training and certification platform that provides content, simulations and compliance solutions for regulated end-markets through its suite of brands and companies. Its best-in-class technology platform and content library enable enterprises, learners, professionals and government entities to get from where they are to where they want to be.

