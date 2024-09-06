TPI Global Rebrands to Reflect Its Broader Business Vision

Tech Providers, Inc. (TPI), a leader in technical consulting and professional recruitment, proudly announces its rebranding to TPI Global. This strategic move includes a new company name, logo, and updated website address: www.tpiglobalsolutions.com. The rebranding reflects TPI Global's commitment to expanding its services across a broader range of industries, beyond IT and technology.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Providers, Inc. (TPI), a leader in technical consulting and professional recruitment, proudly announces its rebranding to TPI Global. This strategic move includes a new company name, logo, and updated website address: www.tpiglobalsolutions.com. The rebranding reflects TPI Global's commitment to expanding its services across a broader range of industries, beyond IT and technology.
"We're excited about this transformation," said Matt Jordan, President of TPI Global. "Our new brand reflects our expanded capabilities and our dedication to providing exceptional service across various sectors, including IT, engineering, healthcare, and finance. We aim to build on our strong foundation and leverage our expertise to meet the evolving needs of our clients.
"This expansion will allow our team to offer more strategic and comprehensive staffing and recruiting solutions to clients, while helping a broader range of technical professionals find jobs that match their career goals," continued Jordan. "As market demands, technology, and the economy shift even more quickly, TPI Global will be positioned to offer unparalleled staffing and recruiting services that help our customers thrive."
TPI Global will maintain its focus on delivering comprehensive talent solutions while expanding its reach to serve a diverse clientele. The organization will continue to provide contract staffing, MSP fulfillment, and direct hire recruitment to clients across industry segments that include automotive, banking, consumer packaged goods, energy, financial services, healthcare IT, insurance, logistics, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, retail, technology (hardware and software), telecommunications, utilities, and government agencies.
