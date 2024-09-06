TPI Global Rebrands to Reflect Its Broader Business Vision

Tech Providers, Inc. (TPI), a leader in technical consulting and professional recruitment, proudly announces its rebranding to TPI Global. This strategic move includes a new company name, logo, and updated website address: www.tpiglobalsolutions.com. The rebranding reflects TPI Global's commitment to expanding its services across a broader range of industries, beyond IT and technology.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Providers, Inc. (TPI), a leader in technical consulting and professional recruitment, proudly announces its rebranding to TPI Global. This strategic move includes a new company name, logo, and updated website address: www.tpiglobalsolutions.com. The rebranding reflects TPI Global's commitment to expanding its services across a broader range of industries, beyond IT and technology.