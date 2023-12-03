TPIsoftware and HES FinTech Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Fintech in APAC and Europe

In a landmark move set to redefine the fintech landscape, HES FinTech, a trailblazer in digital lending platforms, has joined forces with TPIsoftware, a pioneer in digital transformation. This strategic partnership is poised to catalyze fintech innovation across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and Europe, harnessing the combined fintech expertise and market insights of both companies.
VILNUS, Lithuania, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This partnership underscores HES FinTech's commitment to growth and its strategic expansion into new territories. The alliance with TPIsoftware, which boasts a strong presence in the APAC region with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, and Thailand, marks an essential step in HES FinTech's journey into new markets. This collaboration is particularly notable as it facilitates TPIsoftware's entry into the European market, while simultaneously opening the doors of the Asian market for HES FinTech.
Central to this alliance is the integration of HES FinTech's LoanBox, an all-inclusive lending-as-a-service platform, with digiRunner, TPIsoftware's enterprise API management platform. This synergy is expected to revolutionize the BFSI sector's financial ecosystem, elevating lending workflows, data exchange, efficiency, security, flexibility, and customer experience to new heights.
HES LoanBox, a comprehensive lending platform by HES FinTech, is equipped with a full suite of financial tools designed to meet the needs of modern alternative lenders and neo-banks. It encompasses a wide range of modules, including loan origination, management, servicing, collection, BI reporting, and AI scoring.
On the other hand, digiRunner by TPIsoftware, an AWS and ISO 27001 certified API management platform, upholds the highest standards in Open Banking, ensuring robust security and regulatory compliance vital for lending software. It serves as a critical infrastructure, augmenting LoanBox services by enabling seamless integration with various financial entities, thereby handling sensitive data securely and efficiently.
The collaboration's effectiveness was exemplified in a recent project in Thailand, where HES FinTech and TPIsoftware jointly developed a cloud-based loan management system for a local finance company, demonstrating the powerful synergy and proven capabilities of both companies.
Media Contact
Polina Reut, 48 572156583, [email protected], https://hesfintech.com/
SOURCE TPIsoftware
Share this article