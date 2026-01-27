TPS Group Holdings Selects KIBO and Jumpmind to Unify Digital and Physical Retail Across 100+ Stores

By combining KIBO's platform with Jumpmind's modern POS and inventory capabilities, we can operate smarter and faster in every store. Post this

"KIBO gives us the unified foundation we need to grow with confidence," said Craig Hewitt, Chief Operating Officer at TPS Group Holdings. "We are scaling into new markets, launching new brands, and investing in experiences that meet our customers wherever they choose to shop. By combining KIBO's platform with Jumpmind's modern POS and inventory capabilities, we can operate smarter and faster in every store. Most importantly, our customers get the consistency, reliability, and relevancy they expect from us across channels and at every touchpoint."

TPS Group Holdings evaluated several platforms such as BigCommerce, Shopify, and Fluent Commerce. After partnering with Perficient, a global AI-first consultancy, to assess business capabilities across these enterprise commerce platforms, TPS Group Holdings chose KIBO for its ability to consolidate workflows across digital and physical channels and deliver real-time visibility into inventory across more than 100 stores. Key capabilities include:

Unified order management that routes every order to the fastest, most cost-efficient fulfillment location.

Real-time visibility across all stores and channels to reduce out-of-stocks and improve customer experience.

Scalable multi-site and multi-brand architecture to support expansion and new concepts like Uncharted.

Business-user tools that let teams manage promotions, rules, and content without developer support.

Jumpmind's cloud-native POS, Inventory, and Promotions suite powering an endless aisle, streamlined receiving, and more than 200 unified promotions.

"We're proud to support TPS Group Holdings as they modernize their retail operations and extend their omnichannel leadership," said Ram Venkataraman, Chief Executive Officer at KIBO. "Their team is building a retail model that's nimble, scalable, and customer-first. With KIBO and Jumpmind working together, TPS Group Holdings now has the unified data and flexible architecture needed to expand, innovate, and deliver exceptional experiences across every store and digital channel."

"We are thrilled that through our partnership with KIBO we were able to launch a new, robust digital experience for TPS Group Holdings/Uncharted within six months; just in time for the holiday season," said Kim William-Czopek, General Manager of Commerce and Customer Care, Perficient. "The collaboration highlights our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering highly engaging solutions around digital commerce, order management, and product experience. Our partnership reinforces our joint dedication to providing seamless and efficient experiences for our clients and their customers."

"TPS Group Holdings has demonstrated a fierce commitment to modernizing its omnichannel technology stack that is incredibly commendable. Shoppers and associates are now empowered with ease and convenience whenever and wherever they choose to engage – in the store or online," said Joe Corbin, Chief Executive Officer at Jumpmind. "By harnessing the power of composable commerce, the company now has a strong and resilient technology foundation that keeps pace with its incredible growth trajectory."

To learn more about how KIBO powers unified commerce, order management, and composable retail experiences, organizations can request a demo today.

About KIBO

Established in 2016, KIBO is a market leader in composable commerce solutions for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers that want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular, MACH-certified platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, and Subscriptions, with cutting edge AI and agentic technology designed to improve operations and productivity. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Al-Futtaim, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce and order management operations. To learn more, visit https://kibocommerce.com/.

About TPS Group Holdings

The TPS Group Holdings family of brands, including The Paper Store, Gifts & More at The Paper Store, and Uncharted, is a vibrant retail destination where exploration and discovery meet. With a carefully curated selection of leading brands and must-have products, their stores offer an ever-changing assortment of fashion, jewelry, beauty, home décor, and more. Whether shopping for yourself or a loved one, you will experience moments of joy with every visit - inspiring you to explore beyond the expected and indulge in the thrill of the unknown. Visit them at either www.thepaperstore.com or www.uncharted.com.

About Perficient

Perficient is the global AI-first consultancy. We're builders—obsessed with outcomes and powered by pragmatism—and, through speed and agility, we help the world's most innovative companies and admired brands boldly advance business. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

About Jumpmind

Jumpmind is a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions. Our cloud-native, mobile POS platform empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With a future-proof architecture and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, Jumpmind is committed to shaping the future of retail technology. Jumpmind powers inspired in-store experiences for a growing list of leading retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Bath & Body Works, Build-A-Bear Workshop, DTLR, Petco, Reitmans Canada Ltd., Shoe Palace, The Paper Store, Landmark Group, and The Vitamin Shoppe. Learn more about Jumpmind at www.jumpmind.com.

