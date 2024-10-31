TPV Technology Selects Centric PLM to Power Product Management Efficiency

A global display solutions provider and TV manufacturer partners with Centric Software to efficiently manage product information from planning to launch.
CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that TPV Technology Limited, a leading global electronics manufacturer has selected Centric PLMTM to centralize product information and streamline workflows. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products such as consumer electronics, fashion, outdoor, luxury, multi-category retail, grocery, food & beverage and cosmetics & personal care to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
TPV Technology, established in Taiwan in 1967, is a leading global manufacturer of monitors and TVs, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. For 20 consecutive years, TPV has held the top position in the monitor market, commanding a steady 30% market share. Operating under a dual Original Brand Manufacturer (OBM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) business model, TPV designs and manufactures products for major TV and PC brands, while also producing its own brands such as AOC, AGON and Envision. Since 2014, TPV has held exclusive, long-term licenses to manufacture and market Philips monitors, TVs and audio products. Philips, being its flagship brand, is TPV's primary focus for developing, manufacturing and marketing TVs and audio products.
With a strong commitment to delivering top-tier products, TPV identified the need for a centralized platform to improve product data management and drive efficiency across all business units. Through this partnership with Centric Software, TPV will utilize Centric PLM as the single source of truth for product data, facilitating real-time information flow and systematic product performance tracking.
"TPV has complex product portfolios, producing for leading brands while developing our own brands. We recognize the importance of efficiency in maintaining our high standards across every aspect of our business," says a TPV representative. "Centric PLM stood out as the best solution to enable a transparent, data-driven approach to product management."
TPV selected Centric PLM for its comprehensive features, reliable platform and seamless integration with its existing systems.
Implementing Centric PLM is expected to enhance global decision-making for teams, improve product data accuracy and reduce errors, enabling the company to manage its extensive product portfolio with greater precision.
"Centric PLM will allow us to manage the entire product lifecycle, from inception to end-of-life. Having this digital foundation and visibility into our product data will accelerate our digital transformation journey to drive long term growth," adds a TPV representative.
"Partnering with a company like TPV, known for its innovation and commitment to excellence, is an exciting opportunity for us," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "We are thrilled to support their journey towards even greater operational efficiency and innovation through the adoption of Centric PLM."
TPV Technology Limited (http://www.tpv-tech.com)
TPV Technology Limited is a leading display solutions provider. The Group designs and produces a full range of PC monitors、TVs, and Audio-Video products for its distribution worldwide. TPV's products add value to the customer through cost leadership, timely delivery and superior quality.
