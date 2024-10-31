TPV Technology Selects Centric PLM to Power Product Management Efficiency

Centric PLM stood out as the best solution to enable a transparent, data-driven approach to product management Post this

With a strong commitment to delivering top-tier products, TPV identified the need for a centralized platform to improve product data management and drive efficiency across all business units. Through this partnership with Centric Software, TPV will utilize Centric PLM as the single source of truth for product data, facilitating real-time information flow and systematic product performance tracking.

"TPV has complex product portfolios, producing for leading brands while developing our own brands. We recognize the importance of efficiency in maintaining our high standards across every aspect of our business," says a TPV representative. "Centric PLM stood out as the best solution to enable a transparent, data-driven approach to product management."

TPV selected Centric PLM for its comprehensive features, reliable platform and seamless integration with its existing systems.

Implementing Centric PLM is expected to enhance global decision-making for teams, improve product data accuracy and reduce errors, enabling the company to manage its extensive product portfolio with greater precision.

"Centric PLM will allow us to manage the entire product lifecycle, from inception to end-of-life. Having this digital foundation and visibility into our product data will accelerate our digital transformation journey to drive long term growth," adds a TPV representative.

"Partnering with a company like TPV, known for its innovation and commitment to excellence, is an exciting opportunity for us," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "We are thrilled to support their journey towards even greater operational efficiency and innovation through the adoption of Centric PLM."

TPV Technology Limited (http://www.tpv-tech.com)

TPV Technology Limited is a leading display solutions provider. The Group designs and produces a full range of PC monitors、TVs, and Audio-Video products for its distribution worldwide. TPV's products add value to the customer through cost leadership, timely delivery and superior quality.

