TPV USA announces Chad Vogelsong as New Head of North America Marketing (Monitors and Audio)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPV-USA, a leading audio and display specialist and North America brand license partner for Philips monitors and audio, is pleased to announce that Chad Vogelsong, an accomplished marketing executive with an exceptional track record in consumer electronics, has joined the team as the new Head of North America Marketing (Monitors and Audio). In this pivotal role, Vogelsong will spearhead the company's strategic marketing efforts driving growth innovation for both Philips and AOC Monitors brands plus Philips Audio products across North America.

Vogelsong brings more than 20 years of experience in the CE industry. Throughout his career, he has developed and executed successful brand and product marketing strategies for top omnichannel audio and video companies. We are excited to bring his expertise to our team.

''I am very excited about this opportunity to represent these iconic global brands and to be able to use my experience in the CE industry to help build a strong North American business for both the monitor and audio categories. Both brands offer very innovative, unique product offerings, we have something for everybody, and our products provide the best in everyday convenience and entertainment for your eyes and ears at home, at work, and on the go," says Vogelsong.

With the addition of Vogelsong, TPV-USA is well-positioned to continue its growth and success. The company looks forward to the positive impact it will have on the organization and the industry.

TPV-USA Corp. provides products that deliver exceptional audio and visual experiences to consumer and commercial customers through its portfolio of home audio, monitors, and professional displays, including hospitality TVs, digital signage, interactive touchscreens, and direct view LED displays. We are an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), the world's largest manufacturer of monitors, and a leading provider of display solutions for the B2C and B2B markets. TPV exclusively markets and sells Philips Sound and Philips Professional Displays under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. and is the owner of AOC. Philips is consistently ranked as a top global brand by publications such as Interbrand, while AOC is the top brand worldwide for gaming monitors (IDC, Q4, 2022). TPV USA was established in May 2020, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

