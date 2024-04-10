TPx Appoints Two New C-Level Leaders to Accelerate Sales, Marketing, and Product Growth

"Adeel's and Steve's proven ability to deliver growth at scale is critical to TPx's success," said Shaun Andrews, TPx CEO. "Both have track records that speak for themselves, and I am confident in their ability to align the product, marketing, and sales organizations within TPx." Post this

Omer brings more than 20 years of experience in technology and marketing. As CMO, he will assume responsibility for all marketing and customer experience (CX) functions, focusing on brand building, go-to-marketing execution, and enhancing customer experience to drive consistent revenue growth.

"Adeel's and Steve's proven ability to deliver growth at scale is critical to TPx's success," said Shaun Andrews, TPx CEO. "Both have track records that speak for themselves, and I am confident in their ability to align the product, marketing, and sales organizations within TPx to enhance our overall go-to-market strategy and accelerate growth."

Grabow has an impressive career spanning managed services, edge computing, and networking, where he demonstrated P&L ownership, leading teams across sales, product management, service delivery, and product development. Grabow joins TPx from Lumen Technologies, where he was senior vice president, product and strategy for large enterprise. Before that, Grabow held multiple leadership roles at Lumen and CenturyLink.

Omer joins TPx from Lumen Technologies, where he most recently led customer experience and marketing functions for the enterprise business. Previously, he held various marketing and leadership roles at world-class organizations, including IBM and Dell Technologies. Omer has a strong history of managing technology and services marketing teams in addition to leading multiple organizational turnarounds with compelling rebrands, sales effectiveness, and full-funnel marketing campaigns.

