TPx Awarded a 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

"As cybersecurity threats grow more sophisticated, companies need a trusted partner who can help them navigate the security landscape," said Jared Martin, TPx's Chief Product Officer. "TPx's consultative approach to cybersecurity ensures our customers' unique needs are being addressed while giving them peace of mind. We are honored to be recognized by TMC for this prestigious award and look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver the solutions and services businesses need to thrive and excel in an increasingly treacherous environment."

TPx's broad Managed Security Services portfolio includes security advisory services, security assessments, ransomware protection, user security, endpoints, firewalls, backups, managed detection and response and much more. By combining best-in-class technology from industry leaders with expert resources to monitor and manage it, TPx has created a comprehensive security offering that helps businesses increase their security posture and become defensible against evolving threats.

"Congratulations to TPx for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. TPx's suite of Managed Security Services has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About TPx Communications

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com.

