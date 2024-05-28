TPx Bolsters Customer Security Posture with Dark Web Monitoring Powered by Breach Secure Now

"Businesses should prioritize a proactive, layered approach to cybersecurity where measures like firewalls, user security, and endpoint protection are supplemented by hyper-targeted solutions like dark web monitoring," said Jonathan Goldberger, TPx SVP of Security Practice & Strategic Sales. Post this

In today's business environment, cyber threats are dynamic, making continual monitoring essential. TPx's new solution provides an early alert to potential security breaches, helping to protect a business's reputation, prevent financial loss, and maintain customer trust.

"Businesses should prioritize a proactive, layered approach to cybersecurity where measures like firewalls, user security, and endpoint protection are supplemented by hyper-targeted solutions like dark web monitoring," said Jonathan Goldberger, TPx SVP of Security Practice & Strategic Sales.

Navigating the complexities of the dark web, which is fertile ground for illegal activities, requires expertise and resources beyond the reach of most businesses.

"Data is being breached and added to the dark web constantly, which is why businesses should remain vigilant in their monitoring as part of a robust cybersecurity strategy," Goldberger added. "This monitoring service provides ongoing protection and immediate response to businesses, many of which we've seen opt to bundle their monitoring with VPS – vulnerability and penetration scanning – for added security."

TPx plays a critical role in helping organizations streamline their IT operations and optimize business continuity through its managed services portfolio of networking, cybersecurity, business internet, and cloud communications solutions. The company continues to enhance its service offerings to address changes in the market and guide customers as they navigate the evolving technology landscape.

To learn more about TPx's Dark Web Monitoring powered by Breach Secure Now or arrange a complimentary dark web scan, visit https://www.tpx.com/services/managed-it/security-advisory-services.

About TPx

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com.

Media Contact

John Walker, TPx, 4046260051, [email protected]

