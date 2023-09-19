TPx Launches Managed Cloud-to-Cloud Backup for Customers Nationwide

"Without a reliable backup solution, a single restore request can result in hours of downtime, and data recovery itself may not be feasible. With our new standalone Cloud-to-Cloud Backup capabilities, restoration of data for Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, Groups, or Teams, will be fast and easy." Tweet this

"Without a reliable backup solution, a single restore request can result in hours of downtime, and data recovery itself may not be feasible," said Jared Martin, TPx Chief Product Officer. "With our new standalone Cloud-to-Cloud Backup capabilities, restoration of data for Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, Groups, or Teams, will be fast and easy."

With the launch of its Cloud-to-Cloud Backup, TPx is offering unlimited storage for Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, Groups, and Teams with no additional storage charges or restrictions. With TPx, end customers can continuously back up their growing data volumes without worrying about capacity constraints.

Additional key features of TPx's Cloud-to-Cloud Backup include:

Unlimited Retention - Business' end customer information will remain accessible for as long as they maintain an active contract. Protecting critical data even beyond Microsoft's retention limits provides peace of mind and compliance assurance.

One-Click Restore - With Cloud-to-Cloud Backup, restoring documents, mail items, folders, contacts, or entire mailboxes is as simple as a click of a mouse. This streamlined process minimizes downtime and helps maintain uninterrupted workflow, enabling businesses to swiftly recover from data loss incidents.

Multiple Daily Backups – TPx's solution takes six snapshots a day, capturing the state of customer data at various intervals. This frequent backup frequency ensures that businesses' end customer data is protected against both recent and historical incidents, reducing the risk of permanent data loss.

Seamless Integration and Add-on Availability – Cloud-to-Cloud Backup seamlessly integrates with existing Microsoft 365 services, providing a comprehensive backup solution within a customers' TPx offering.

About TPx

TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

