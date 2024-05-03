TPx Managed SD-WAN Recognized for Exceptional Innovation with 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

"TPx's Managed SD-WAN provides businesses the resources to navigate these challenges with guaranteed performance over the cloud that creates seamless enterprise connectedness," said Steve Grabow, Chief Commercial Officer, TPx. Post this

"Today's businesses face the challenge of greatly expanded, increasingly complex networks that demand new tools, responses, and approaches," said Steve Grabow, Chief Commercial Officer, TPx. "TPx's Managed SD-WAN provides businesses the resources to navigate these challenges with guaranteed performance over the cloud that creates seamless enterprise connectedness."

TPx Managed SD-WAN helps businesses adopt next-gen networks and take full advantage of the latest SD-WAN technology. With TPx, customers can easily turn on new services, enjoy increased application awareness, and use whatever transport makes the most sense for their enterprise – all while having access to first-rate customer support.

"Congratulations to TPx for receiving a 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "TPx Managed SD-WAN has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from TPx in 2024 and beyond."

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

About TPx

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com.

For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

