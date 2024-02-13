TPx Recognized on CRN's 2024 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List

"We are honored to be recognized as an Elite 150 Managed Services Provider," said Rick Mace, CEO, TPx. "This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class services to our customers, addressing their evolving needs while maximizing their business resiliency." Post this

"We are honored to be recognized as an Elite 150 Managed Services Provider," said Rick Mace, CEO, TPx. "This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class services to our customers, addressing their evolving needs while maximizing their business resiliency."

TPx plays a critical role in helping organizations streamline their IT operations and optimize business continuity through its managed services portfolio of networking, cybersecurity, business internet, and cloud communications solutions. The company continues to enhance its service offerings to address changes in the market and guide customers as they navigate the evolving technology landscape.

"Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey," said Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and Executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company. "The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources.

About TPx

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

