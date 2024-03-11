TPx to Expand Network Management Offering, Bolstering Business Continuity, Security, and Performance for Customers

"Small-to mid-sized businesses have mature IT needs from a technical standpoint, but they may not have the time, expertise, or resources to handle the day-to-day management of these networks," said Jared Martin, TPx's Chief Product Officer. Post this

With this expansion, TPx will simplify the sourcing of a single vendor tech stack that addresses both edge networking and local area networking (LAN) requirements for customers looking for secure and optimized performance of both public and private cloud business applications.

"Small-to mid-sized businesses have mature IT needs from a technical standpoint, but they may not have the time, expertise, or resources to handle the day-to-day management of these networks," said Jared Martin, TPx's Chief Product Officer. "Our service expansion will simplify the network, making IT easy for the SMB so they can focus on running and growing their business."

TPx's expanded Network Management offering will allow SMB customers to access enterprise-grade LAN switches, Wi-Fi access points, firewall and SD-WAN hardware from a single source with dedicated IT experts to configure, deploy, monitor, and manage their entire network. With the enhanced Network Management solution, customers can expect a range of critical improvements:

Increased performance and productivity by maintaining network health and resolving app slowdown

Heightened security and compliance with expert configurations, firmware maintenance, and hardware lifecycle management

Reduced IT costs with simplified management and troubleshooting at a predictable monthly price

Enhanced business continuity with proactive support and 24/7 access to IT experts

TPx's enhanced Network Management offering is expected in summer 2024. A trusted source for its Managed Edge and LAN services, TPx has selected to partner with Juniper Networks.

"Juniper is known for quality, diversity of hardware, and its innovative AI native platform, all of which are critical as we continue to provide the deep insight, troubleshooting, and networking assurance our customers require," added Jared Martin, TPx CPO. "With enhanced capabilities like Mist AI -- the first AI-Native networking platform -- driving innovation, Juniper was a natural fit to enhance our capabilities without sacrificing the exceptional service our customers have come to expect."

TPx plays a critical role in helping organizations streamline their IT operations and optimize business continuity through its managed services portfolio of networking, cybersecurity, business internet, and cloud communications solutions. The company continues to enhance its service offerings to address changes in the market and guide customers as they navigate the evolving technology landscape.

About TPx

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com.

Media Contact

John Walker, TPx, 4046260051, [email protected], https://www.tpx.com/

SOURCE TPx