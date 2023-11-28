TPx Updates Security Advisory Services Portfolio to Support Amended FTC Safeguards Rule

"We've updated our security portfolio to make maintaining a cybersecurity program aligned with the updated Safeguards requirements easy and affordable for our customers," said Jonathan Goldberger, TPx SVP Security Practice & Strategic Sales. Post this

"We continuously monitor regulatory changes to update our security services to ensure a holistic security posture for our Security Advisory Services customers," said Jonathan Goldberger, TPx SVP Security Practice & Strategic Sales. "Customers have a defensible position if they take certain actions to help navigate the complex and changing FTC Safeguards Rule. That's why we've updated our security portfolio to make maintaining a cybersecurity program aligned with the updated Safeguards requirements easy and affordable for our customers."

TPx customizes an information security program to a company's size, industry requirements, complexity, nature of its operations and the sensitivity of their data. Working with organizations of all sizes, TPx provides the cybersecurity tools businesses need to be defensible.

Earlier this year, TPx announced an expanded agreement with ACA International, the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals (ACA), to help its members prepare for the FTC Safeguards Rule. Through this strategic partnership, its members have access to TPx's broad portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and comprehensive expertise.

"As an Affinity Partner of ACA International we're grateful for partners, like TPx, that genuinely help ACA members efficiently stay on top of new and updated regulations," said Scott Purcell, CEO, ACA International. "Trusted partnerships are integral in achieving our overall goal of helping our members succeed."

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com.

