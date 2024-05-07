TPx Wins Coveted Global InfoSec Award during RSA Conference 2024

"As cyberattacks continue to rise, it's never been more critical for companies to partner with a managed services provider to help them eradicate today's threats while laying a solid foundation for tomorrow." - Shaun Andrews, TPx CEO. Post this

TPx was recognized for its managed security services, which enable customers to confidently outsource their cybersecurity needs to a trusted partner and focus instead on core business initiatives. TPx offers a growing range of cybersecurity solutions to combat new threats, adapt to rapidly changing industry regulations, and mitigate risk in complex IT environments.

"Being recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards for the fourth consecutive year underscores our unwavering commitment to maximizing each customer's defensibility," said Shaun Andrews, TPx CEO. "As cyberattacks continue to rise, it's never been more critical for companies to partner with a managed services provider to help them eradicate today's threats while laying a solid foundation for tomorrow."

The full breadth of TPx's managed security services portfolio includes firewalls, endpoint security, Security Advisory Services, backup and disaster recovery solutions, and user security.

"TPx embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

TPx plays a critical role in helping organizations streamline and secure their IT operations through its managed services portfolio of networking, cybersecurity, business internet, and cloud communications solutions. The company continues to enhance its service offerings to address changes in the market and guide customers as they navigate an evolving technology landscape.

About TPx

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Media Contact

