TPx's New Virtual Compliance Officer Solution Helps Companies Maintain Defensibility Against Ever-Changing Regulations

"Companies need a partner who can help them evaluate and maintain their cybersecurity posture methodically and strategically, as well as align with industry standards and best practices," said Jonathan Goldberger, TPx's Senior Vice President of Security Practice and Strategic Sales. Post this

Small- and mid-sized business owners spend an average of $12,000 annually and more than 20 hours per month complying with federal, state, and local regulations. TPx's budget-friendly offering provides data-driven, actionable insights in an intuitive and accessible platform, allowing for real-time and informed decision-making.

"Companies need a partner who can help them evaluate and maintain their cybersecurity posture methodically and strategically, as well as align with industry standards and best practices," said Jonathan Goldberger, TPx's Senior Vice President of Security Practice and Strategic Sales. "Our new offering is tailored to fit an organization's evolving needs and can easily scale as businesses grow. With TPx, our customers have access to a compliance consultant plus an always-available repository of reporting, scorecards, supporting materials, policies, and tools to help with their defensibility."

The Virtual Compliance Officer engagement begins with a Cybersecurity Gap Assessment evaluating policies, standards, procedures, information security management processes, and role-based permissions to establish a baseline record of the information security maturity of the organization and to prioritize cybersecurity risks. The information is measured against regulatory frameworks such as HIPAA, NIST, and CMMC.

Designed for small and medium businesses and public-sector organizations, the Virtual Compliance Officer service provides monitoring, management, reporting, and scoring of an organization's applicable regulatory activities and requirements. TPx also evaluates the regulatory landscape and provides quarterly reviews to ensure a company's defensibility is current.

For more information about TPx's Virtual Compliance Officer offering, please visit: https://www.tpx.com/services/managed-it/security-advisory-services/.

About TPx

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com.

Media Contact

John Walker, TPx, 404.626.0051, [email protected], https://www.tpx.com/

SOURCE TPx