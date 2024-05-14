TPx's Stacy Conrad and Tricia Martin Named to CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel List

"As primary drivers behind TPx's channel growth and continued success, I am thrilled to see Stacy and Tricia recognized on CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel List," said Steve Grabow, TPx Chief Commercial Officer. Post this

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

Stacy Conrad, a six-time honoree, and her team play a crucial role in fueling growth at TPx. Over the past year, she has boosted TPx's channel sales by implementing new incentives and enhancing existing programs, ensuring a best-in-class experience for channel partners and customers.

Tricia Martin is a proven leader in channel relationship management and development with more than 30 years of telecom experience. Martin was recognized for her role in supporting the substantial growth of new TPx partners and first-time sales of TPx solutions within the new partner community.

"As primary drivers behind TPx's channel growth and continued success, I am thrilled to see Stacy and Tricia recognized on CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel List," said Steve Grabow, TPx Chief Commercial Officer. "They have been instrumental in expanding the company's channel program and helping our partners be more successful."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine. To access the full list, visit http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About TPx

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

