TPx's Stacy Conrad Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

"It's no surprise that this is the second consecutive year Stacy has been recognized on CRN's prestigious Channel Chiefs list," said TPx CRO Patti Key. "Stacy is committed to advancing TPx's Channel program, which has thrived under her leadership and is the growth engine at TPx. We look forward to Stacy's continued success in the year ahead."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

