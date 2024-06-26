TRĒ AI Announces Free CRM Data Cleansing: Alternative CRM Revolutionizes the Legacy Legaltech Data Model

TRĒ AI, maker of the TRĒ CRM for professional services, announced today that TRĒ now includes free data cleansing as part of its solution. The new data cleansing feature enables its client firms to upload lists exported from their legacy CRM solutions and validate contacts, as well as update contacts that are out-of-date. TRĒ also enhances uploaded contacts with company firmographics, industry codes, LinkedIn links, company logos, and geo-radius data. After cleansing lists, TRĒ outputs an Excel report with validated contacts and before/after updated contacts.

"Studies show that half of post-pandemic attorney address book contacts are out-of-date," said TRĒ CEO Todd Miller. "For legacy CRMs whose contacts are sourced from attorney address books, half of this data is out-of-date."

Miller added, "The cost of traditional manually researched data cleansing is about $1 per contact, meaning that a 100,000-contact list costs a firm $100,000 to cleanse. TRĒ's AI-driven contact and relationship intelligence technology enables TRĒ to not only cleanse client data for free, but it also continues to detect changes to contacts and cleanses them automatically, completely eliminating the need for expensive CRM data cleansing projects."

TRĒ is the world's first and only turnkey AI-driven contact and relationship intelligence CRM for professional services with built-in eMarketing. TRĒ deploys in only 5-minutes and offers free 30-day trials of its solution.

As part of its 30-day trial, for a limited time, TRĒ will cleanse and enhance uploaded data, which client firms can keep regardless of whether they purchase a TRĒ subscription.

"MBD professionals know that current, accurate, and complete data is essential to the success of any CRM," said Miller. "TRĒ sources current and enhanced data at a fraction of the cost of traditional manual solutions, effectively paying for itself with built-in data cleansing and data quality management."

About TRĒ AI

TRĒ AI is the maker of the TRĒ AI-based CRM. Leveraging AI, combined with automatic data enhancement and data quality management, TRĒ provides the most current, accurate, and complete data available from any CRM solution. Deploying in only five minutes, with built-in eMarketing, TRĒ is the industry's only turnkey CRM solution complete with contact and relationship intelligence.

