T.R. Miller Mill Assumes AWC Board Chair Role: New Board Members and Companies Also Join AWC

We have a terrific group of officers coming in, and I want to thank each of them for their dedication and leadership to the organization and broader industry. I look forward to working with them on what will certainly be a busy and impactful year for the industry. Post this

"We have a terrific group of officers coming in, and I want to thank each of them for their dedication and leadership to the organization and broader industry. I look forward to working with them on what will certainly be a busy and impactful year for the industry. I also want to recognize AWC's outgoing Board Chair, Eric Cremers, President & CEO of PotlatchDeltic, who was our first two-year term Chair. During his tenure, AWC significantly grew as a leading voice on sustainability and federal advocacy issues, and we are now well-positioned to continue to grow our reach and influence in these areas. I know I speak for all AWC staff and the Board when I thank Eric for his guidance and strategic vision and wish him well as he cycles off the Board," said AWC President & CEO Jackson Morrill.

In addition to taking the Second Vice Chair role, Ratchford is one of four new Board members. The other new Board members elected to two-year terms are PotlatchDeltic's Vice President of Wood Products Ashlee Cribb, Roseburg's Senior Vice President of Operations Jake Elston, and Westervelt's President & CEO Cade Warner.

"I am excited about the energy, enthusiasm, and new ideas these members will bring to the Board," said Morrill. "AWC's Board represents a broad cross section of our membership and will provide strong and thoughtful direction as we continue to focus on our Strategic Plan goals and objectives.

The full AWC Board includes:

Chairman Ricky Stanley , TR Miller Mill Company, Inc.

, TR Miller Mill Company, Inc. 1st Vice Chairman Sean McLaren , West Fraser

, West Fraser 2nd Vice Chairman Derek Ratchford , SmartLam

, SmartLam and Mike Blosser , LP Building Solutions; Marc Brinkmeyer , Idaho Forest Group; Furman Brodie , Charles Ingram Lumber; Ashlee Cribb , PotlatchDeltic; Jake Elston , Roseburg Forest Products; George Emmerson , Sierra Pacific Industries; Rick Jeffery , Canadian Wood Council; Jack Jordan , Jordan Lumber & Supply; Nate Jorgensen , Boise Cascade; Fritz Mason , Georgia -Pacific; Andrew Miller , Stimson Lumber; Keith O'Rear , Weyerhaeuser; Fred Stimpson , Canfor Southern Pine; and Cade Warner , Westervelt.

In addition to the newly elected Board members, eight companies have recently joined AWC:

Egger Wood Products

Hankins Lumber

JD Irving Limited

Mercer Mass Timber

Pacific WoodTech

Resolute Forest Products

Scotch Plywood Company

SmartLam.

"As AWC's membership continues to grow, I know each new member company and Board member brings unique knowledge and experience that will help us advocate and address critical issues for this industry." said Morrill. "AWC works to ensure a bright future for wood products in our built environment and we need company representatives at the table to help us open doors and protect markets on behalf of manufacturers. These new member companies come with experience and expertise of the industry, and I am delighted that they are joining AWC as we work to continue to advocate for the success of the wood products industry."

The American Wood Council (AWC) represents 87 percent of the structural wood products industry and the more than 450,000 men and women working family-wage jobs in mills across the country. We lead in ensuring the safe and most appropriate use of the full spectrum of wood products through the development of codes, standards, policies and regulations. Wood products are the most viable and sustainable building material today, and for the future of our built environment.

http://www.awc.org | @woodcouncil

Media Contact

Madi Stephens, American Wood Council, 202-463-2704, [email protected], http://www.awc.org/

SOURCE American Wood Council