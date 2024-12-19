TRĒ Successfully Swaps More Legacy CRMs than any other Legaltech CRM Provider in Past 30 Days

"TRĒ's rapid deployment has revolutionized the slow and very expensive old school methods of buying, deploying, and operating legacy CRMs. Replacing a CRM is no longer hard to do. TRĒ makes it easy," said Todd Miller, CEO of TRĒ AI Post this

As part of its deployments, TRĒ cleansed its clients' legacy CRM lists, updating out-of-date contacts, eliminating bounces and duplicates, and enhancing contacts with LinkedIn links, company firmographics, known-by relationship intelligence, logos, and geo-radius coordinates.

TRĒ client firms were immediately able to press their cleansed and enhanced lists into service, executing eCampaigns with TRĒ's built-in TRĒmail solution.

"TRĒ has demonstrated that legacy CRMs can be swapped quickly and easily," said Todd Miller, CEO of TRĒ AI. "TRĒ's rapid deployment has revolutionized the slow and very expensive old school methods of buying, deploying, and operating legacy CRMs. Replacing a CRM is no longer hard to do. TRĒ makes it easy."

"TRĒ has completely transformed CRM data quality management and cleansing," commented Doreen Kaminsky, CCO of TRĒ AI. "It cleans and enhances legacy CRM lists faster, more effectively, and at a fraction of the cost of traditional, manual DQM and cleansing services"

"Our clients are excited about having core CRM functionality, ERM, eMarketing and ongoing Data Governance covered in an easy-to-use system that deploys same day," commented Guy Adams, CRO of TRĒ AI. "It's everything they need, and nothing they don't."

TRĒ AI has released a short video outlining the check list to deploy TRĒ and swap legacy CRMs same day. The video shows how legacy CRM lists are transformed by TRĒ after being cleansed and enhanced.

