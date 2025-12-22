TRA Medical Imaging Partners with Tacoma-Pierce Athletic Commission to Provide Free and Reduced-Cost Imaging for Local Student Athletes in Need

TRA Medical Imaging and the Tacoma-Pierce Athletic Commission have launched a new community partnership to provide free and reduced-cost diagnostic imaging for Pierce County student athletes facing financial hardship, helping ensure injuries are evaluated and treated without cost standing in the way of continued participation in sports.
TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRA Medical Imaging (TRA) and the Tacoma-Pierce Athletic Commission (TAC) today announced a new community initiative aimed at ensuring financial barriers never prevent young athletes from receiving medically necessary imaging. The program will offer free or reduced-cost diagnostic imaging services to student athletes across Pierce County who demonstrate financial need.
As health coverage changes for many families at the start of each year, concerns are growing that some student athletes may delay or avoid injury evaluation due to financial strain. Through this partnership, TRA and TAC are working together to ensure that cost is never the reason a young athlete walks away from the sport they love.
"For me, this work is personal," said Chris Coates, CEO of TRA Medical Imaging. "Both of my daughters grew up playing youth soccer, and now my youngest will be playing Division I women's soccer next year. Sports have shaped our family and have been a huge part of our lives. The idea that a young athlete might have to quit because their family is faced with the choice, 'If you get hurt, we can't afford the MRI bill,' is something I simply can't accept in this community."
Mark Mininger, TAC executive board member and former owner of Pioneer Sports, emphasized the broader community impact of the partnership.
"For over twenty years, Pioneer Sports broadcast football and basketball games for colleges throughout the Northwest, including PLU and UPS, and we covered many high school teams as well," Mininger said. "I've witnessed how sports shape a young person's confidence, character, and opportunities. The last thing a family should worry about is whether they can afford the medical imaging needed after an injury."
Mininger added that TAC is proud to partner with TRA to remove barriers to care. "What they are offering is at the heart of what our organization stands for: supporting student athletes and keeping them healthy so they can keep playing and growing through sports. Our role will be to spread the word throughout the local sports community that this program is available for families who are uninsured, underinsured, or experiencing financial hardship."
For more information about TRA's support for local student athletes, visit www.tranow.com/athletes.
Media Contact
Jill Makowichuk, TRA Medical Imaging, 1 2536803389, [email protected], tranow.com
SOURCE TRA Medical Imaging
Share this article