TRA Medical Imaging Partners with Tacoma-Pierce Athletic Commission to Provide Free and Reduced-Cost Imaging for Local Student Athletes in Need

"For me, this work is personal," said Chris Coates, CEO of TRA Medical Imaging. "Both of my daughters grew up playing youth soccer, and now my youngest will be playing Division I women's soccer next year. Sports have shaped our family and have been a huge part of our lives. The idea that a young athlete might have to quit because their family is faced with the choice, 'If you get hurt, we can't afford the MRI bill,' is something I simply can't accept in this community."

Mark Mininger, TAC executive board member and former owner of Pioneer Sports, emphasized the broader community impact of the partnership.

"For over twenty years, Pioneer Sports broadcast football and basketball games for colleges throughout the Northwest, including PLU and UPS, and we covered many high school teams as well," Mininger said. "I've witnessed how sports shape a young person's confidence, character, and opportunities. The last thing a family should worry about is whether they can afford the medical imaging needed after an injury."

Mininger added that TAC is proud to partner with TRA to remove barriers to care. "What they are offering is at the heart of what our organization stands for: supporting student athletes and keeping them healthy so they can keep playing and growing through sports. Our role will be to spread the word throughout the local sports community that this program is available for families who are uninsured, underinsured, or experiencing financial hardship."

