Traceable AI Enters Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Expand Reach of Its Leading API Security Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traceable AI, a leading API security company, today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This SCA significantly enhances the accessibility and seamless integration of comprehensive API security on AWS, directly addressing the escalating threat of API-based attacks in cloud-native environments.

As organizations rapidly expand their API ecosystems, they face the dual challenge of protecting these critical assets while maintaining scale and performance. Traditional security measures often fall short against the sophisticated, behavior-based API attacks that dominate today's threat landscape, leaving companies with limited visibility and inadequate protection.

By integrating Traceable's API security platform on AWS's cloud infrastructure, this collaboration enables real-time API discovery, posture management, and advanced attack detection and prevention, including protection against complex behavioral threats. This robust solution empowers organizations to securely deploy APIs at scale, minimizing the risk of data breaches and service disruptions without compromising speed or performance. With this integration, teams can effectively identify and neutralize even the most sophisticated API attacks, ensuring end-to-end API security in cloud-native environments.

"API attacks have evolved into a critical business risk, threatening innovation and customer trust," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and Co-founder of Traceable. "Our strategic collaboration with AWS addresses this threat head-on, arriving as organizations rapidly scale their API ecosystems. By integrating Traceable's API security platform onto AWS's global cloud infrastructure, we empower businesses worldwide to innovate securely. This collaboration makes enterprise-grade API security accessible and actionable for companies of all sizes, accelerating their digital initiatives while safeguarding their most valuable assets."

The Traceable-AWS collaboration offers several key benefits:

Comprehensive API Visibility and Threat Detection: By leveraging AWS's extensive cloud infrastructure and Traceable's advanced API security capabilities, organizations gain comprehensive visibility into their API landscape and threat environment. This enables proactive security, informed decision-making, and effective detection of even the most nuanced attack patterns.

Amazon CloudFront Integration via Lambda@Edge: Traceable integrates with Lambda@Edge for Amazon CloudFront, enabling real-time bot and API attack detection and protection at the edge. This integration enhances the security of content delivered through Amazon CloudFront while allowing for faster response times and reduced latency in identifying and mitigating sophisticated threats. Importantly, customers can easily test and implement Traceable's bot protection with minimal engineering effort, streamlining the adoption of advanced security measures for their Amazon CloudFront distributions.

Enhanced AWS WAF Integration: Traceable's integration with AWS WAF includes advanced blocking capabilities, custom rules, and policies specifically designed to stop complex API attacks. This integration provides a multi-layered defense against a wide range of API vulnerabilities and exploits that often evade traditional security measures.

Cost-effective solution with flexible pricing models: Traceable offers various pricing options to suit different business needs and sizes, helping companies manage their security costs effectively while still obtaining comprehensive API protection.

Simplified procurement and deployment within AWS Marketplace: Customers can easily purchase and set up Traceable's platform directly within AWS Marketplace, streamlining the process of adding API security to their AWS environment. Customers can also use their existing AWS credits to purchase Traceable's API security platform, providing an efficient way to allocate unused cloud budget towards enhancing API protection.

This strategic collaboration comes at a time of significant growth for Traceable, which has seen a 300% year-over-year increase in revenue. The collaboration with AWS is expected to further accelerate Traceable's global expansion efforts, particularly in the EMEA and APJ regions.

