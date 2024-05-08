Traceable Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024

Traceable Wins "Best Product - API Security" in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Traceable is proud to announce we have won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Best Product - API Security.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Traceable.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Traceable is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

