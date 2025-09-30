TraceAir Appoints Ivan Lvov as CEO to Accelerate Product Innovation and Scale Global Growth

My focus is on scaling TraceAir's impact—expanding our multi-product platform, delivering unmatched reliability to our customers, and positioning TraceAir as the trusted partner for every stage of the building lifecycle," said Ivan Lvov, CEO of TraceAir. Post this

Ivan Lvov brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience in scaling global businesses and shaping go-to-market strategies. He previously led the expansion of a digital mapping and navigation franchise into 16 offices with 450 employees, generating one-sixth of the company's total revenue. Since joining TraceAir in 2016 as Chief Strategy Officer, he has overseen customer development, validated growth strategies, and forged partnerships with leading builders and developers. Lvov holds an MBA from IBDA IBS and an MSc from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Lvov succeeds co-founder Maria Khokhlova, who will continue to support TraceAir in a strategic advisory role. Maria remains an important part of TraceAir's journey, and this transition allows Ivan to lead our next phase of growth.

"I'm honored to step into the CEO role at such an important moment for TraceAir," said Ivan Lvov, CEO of TraceAir. "Over the past decade, this company has proven that technology can fundamentally change how land is developed and communities are built."

"Ivan combines vision with execution," said the TraceAir Board of Directors. "He has already helped shape TraceAir's strategy and deepen our customer partnerships. As CEO, he will ensure we continue delivering measurable ROI for builders and developers while preparing the company for global scale and long-term growth."

Lvov's appointment comes as TraceAir accelerates product innovation—including its Layout Generator, TraceWalk interior documentation, advanced analytics, and executive dashboards - while expanding operational capacity to meet record demand. Under his leadership, the company will continue strengthening its enterprise offerings, supporting customers in reducing rework, eliminating dirt disputes, and keeping projects on schedule from dirt to delivery.

About TraceAir

TraceAir is the enterprise software platform modernizing land development and construction with drone data and AI-powered workflows. By integrating site scans, topographic data, and project analytics into a single turnkey solution, TraceAir enables homebuilders and land developers to make faster, smarter, data-driven decisions. With nearly 300 active customers across North America and a global team of 170+ spanning the U.S., Armenia, and Spain, TraceAir is reimagining how the built environment gets created. Backed by PeakSpan Capital and other strategic investors, TraceAir is helping accelerate technology adoption in one of the world's largest industries.

Media Contact

