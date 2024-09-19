Tracer Quality Control Feature a Proven Innovation in PENETRON ADMIX

The green tracer in PENETRON ADMIX is also non-toxic (NSF 61-approved), safe for use in potable water applications, and does not discolor the concrete. Post this

"Whiting-Turner, a general contractor, also appreciated the favorable costs and visual quality control feature of the green tracer found in the bleed water that confirms PENETRON ADMIX SB is mixed into the concrete," adds Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

The tracer in PENETRON ADMIX is easily seen by the naked eye as a light green tint in the bleed water – no rose-colored glasses or special verification kits needed! It provides construction and design teams with an immediate and visual "time of placement" verification tool – a clear sign that "PENETRON is in the mix."

A result of our ongoing collaboration with end users, contractors, and specifiers, this proof of application can also be verified after the concrete has hardened by pulverizing a piece of the treated concrete, mixing it with water, and holding the sample against a fluorescent light.

