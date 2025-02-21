TrackFive Announces TalentTrack: The First Virtual Conference for the Travel Healthcare Staffing Industry

TrackFive, in conjunction with its child brands - TravelNurseSource, AlliedTravelCareers, and LocumJobsOnline - is excited to announce its first-ever virtual conference, TalentTrack: The Online Event for the Healthcare Staffing Industry. TalentTrack is set to revolutionize the way healthcare staffing companies and professionals connect and collaborate.

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrackFive, in conjunction with its child brands - TravelNurseSource, AlliedTravelCareers, and LocumJobsOnline - is excited to announce its first-ever virtual conference, TalentTrack: The Online Event for the Healthcare Staffing Industry.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 12th, from 12 PM to 4 PM EST, bringing together top industry experts and professionals to share insights, foster discussions, and provide valuable guidance for thriving in today's competitive healthcare staffing landscape.

The conference will feature 14 expert speakers from leading healthcare staffing agencies and organizations, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with thought leaders on the hottest topics in travel healthcare staffing. TalentTrack is designed to provide fresh, unfiltered insights, live Q&A sessions, and idea-sharing opportunities that will equip healthcare staffing professionals with the tools they need to excel in a shifting market.

"The last couple of years have been really tough for the travel healthcare industry," said Oliver Feakins, CEO of TrackFive. "Everybody is recalibrating to softening market conditions and learning to do more with less. We developed TalentTrack to bring the industry together and provide education and content that will help today's healthcare staffing organizations thrive in today's market."

This event reflects TrackFive's commitment to delivering industry-wide resources and actionable insights to help healthcare staffing professionals navigate challenges and seize growth opportunities. With a dynamic lineup of sessions and speakers, attendees will benefit from a comprehensive exploration of the travel healthcare staffing sector, gaining critical knowledge to stay ahead in a highly competitive environment.

For more information on session details or to register for the event, visit talenttrackconference.com.

TrackFive is a talent marketplace provider with over 15 years of experience connecting businesses with top talent across industries such as travel healthcare and transportation. The company owns and operates several industry-specific talent marketplaces, including AlliedTravelCareers, LocumJobsOnline, TravelNurseSource, AllTruckJobs.com, and AdElite. By combining innovative strategies, industry-specific talent marketplaces, and decades of expertise, TrackFive empowers businesses and job seekers to succeed in today's fiercely competitive job market.

