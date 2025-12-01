TrackFive Brings TalentTrack 2026 to Omaha: A Candid, High-Impact Conference for the Travel Healthcare Staffing Industry

TrackFive, the parent company of TravelNurseSource, AlliedTravelCareers, and LocumJobsOnline, is proud to announce the return of TalentTrack, the travel healthcare staffing industry's most candid, agency-first conference. TalentTrack 2026 will take place June 2–3, 2026, at the Omaha Marriott Regency, bringing together leaders, recruiters, operations professionals, and strategic partners from across the industry for two days of connection and real-world strategy.

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a successful virtual launch in 2025, TalentTrack's first in-person gathering reflects the industry's appetite for authenticity and for spaces where real conversations can take place.

"TalentTrack has always been about stripping away the noise," said Oliver Feakins, CEO of TrackFive. "This industry is full of smart, passionate people who care deeply about the work they do. What they need isn't another surface-level event. They need a space where they can be honest, talk openly about the challenges they're facing, and learn from each other. That's where the value is. When we bring this community together, the ideas get sharper, and the industry gets stronger."

A Conference Built for Real Value

TalentTrack 2026 is intentionally designed to provide high-impact takeaways for agencies of all sizes. Attendees can expect:

High-value sessions led by 22 expert speakers, including agency executives, VMS/MSP leaders, market analysts, and industry innovators

Candid roundtables focused on collaboration, transparency, and shared problem-solving

Thought-provoking discussions on trends, clinician expectations, and the evolving landscape of healthcare staffing

Meaningful networking opportunities that prioritize actual connection over transactional meet-and-greets

The debut of the TalentTrack Awards, honoring excellence, innovation, leadership, and impact across the travel healthcare staffing ecosystem

"At the end of the day, the greatest value in this industry comes from peer connection," Feakins added. "When agency leaders and recruiters can sit across from each other, ask hard questions, share what's working, and challenge each other — that's when we see real progress. TalentTrack is about creating that environment."

Why Omaha?

Omaha is the unspoken hub of the travel healthcare staffing world. A significant portion of the industry's agencies, leaders, and operations teams call Omaha home, making it the ideal place to bring everyone together. By hosting TalentTrack 2026 in the heart of where so much of the industry's work actually happens, TrackFive is intentionally meeting agencies on their turf while making attendance more accessible, affordable, and convenient for the teams who power this space every day. The Omaha Marriott Regency will serve as both the conference venue and host hotel, creating an easy, all-in-one environment for connection, collaboration, and meaningful conversation.

Registration Now Open

Registration for TalentTrack 2026 is officially open, and demand is expected to be strong as teams plan for the year ahead. Attendees can learn more and secure their spot at trackfive.com/talenttrack.

About TrackFive

TrackFive is a talent marketplace provider with over 15 years of experience connecting businesses with top talent across industries such as travel healthcare and transportation. The company owns and operates several industry-specific talent marketplaces, including AlliedTravelCareers, LocumJobsOnline, TravelNurseSource, AllTruckJobs.com, and AdElite. By combining innovative strategies, industry-specific talent marketplaces, and decades of expertise, TrackFive empowers businesses and job seekers to succeed in today's fiercely competitive job market.

