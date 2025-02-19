Tracking Participant Safety in Vaccine Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to improve efficiency with a system purpose-built for vaccine trials. Attendees will gain insight into eTools that simplify participant engagement and compliance tracking. The featured speakers will share real-life examples of improved vaccine trials. The speakers will also discuss how to use real-time visibility with dashboards showing safety and efficacy data for both sites and sponsors/CROs.
TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar to explore cutting-edge strategies for enhancing patient safety tracking and gaining real-time data insights in vaccine trials.
The expert speakers will focus on how to streamline processes and cut costs with the fastest electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) setup available on the market, ensuring a clinical trial's success while prioritizing participant safety. The key topics of discussion include:
- Proactive Safety Monitoring: Dive into effective techniques for monitoring patient safety, including the use of prebuilt symptom libraries that allow for rapid response to potential safety issues
- Innovative eTools: Learn about the latest digital tools designed to simplify participant engagement and enhance compliance tracking, making trials more efficient and participant-friendly
- Safety-Centric Case Studies: Examine real-life examples of how enhanced safety tracking measures have improved outcomes in vaccine trials, demonstrating the tangible benefits of focused safety protocols
The attendees will also gain insights into the following:
- Enhancing Trial Efficiency with Safety at the Forefront: Implement a system specifically designed for the unique demands of vaccine trials that not only improves efficiency but also integrates robust safety monitoring tools
- Utilizing eTools for Better Safety and Compliance Management: Employ user-friendly digital tools that assist in maintaining high levels of participant engagement and rigorous compliance, all while ensuring safety data is accurately captured and analyzed
- Real-Time Safety and Efficacy Monitoring: Gain insights into using real-time dashboards that provide critical safety and efficacy data, allowing both trial sites and sponsors/CROs to make informed decisions quickly
Register for this webinar to learn how to navigate the complexities of vaccine trials with an enhanced focus on patient safety tracking, ensuring more effective and secure trial outcomes.
Join Svetlana Rayner, Head Statistical Science and Data Management, HilleVax; and Jose Jimeno, CEO, Vaxtrials, for the live webinar on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 2pm EST (11am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Tracking Participant Safety in Vaccine Clinical Trials.
