Tracking Participant Safety in Vaccine Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to improve efficiency with a system purpose-built for vaccine trials. Attendees will gain insight into eTools that simplify participant engagement and compliance tracking. The featured speakers will share real-life examples of improved vaccine trials. The speakers will also discuss how to use real-time visibility with dashboards showing safety and efficacy data for both sites and sponsors/CROs.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar to explore cutting-edge strategies for enhancing patient safety tracking and gaining real-time data insights in vaccine trials.

The expert speakers will focus on how to streamline processes and cut costs with the fastest electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) setup available on the market, ensuring a clinical trial's success while prioritizing participant safety. The key topics of discussion include: