TrackingMore Embraces the Future Through Comprehensive Rebranding

HONG KONG, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrackingMore, a pioneer in multi-carrier shipment tracking solutions, is excited to announce its new brand identity, a redesigned website, and significant service enhancements as it's about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. In the evolving digital landscape, TrackingMore is determined to become the best multi-carrier shipment tracking API service provider, which made rebranding necessary. This reflects its innovative spirit and unwavering commitment to offering cutting-edge technology and top-notch customer services.

Dedicated to #1 Multi-Carrier Shipment Tracking API Service

Since its establishment in 2014, TrackingMore has been committed to offering reliable and secure enterprise-grade tracking solutions, and it has accumulated rich experience in servicing over 10,000 enterprises across different industries.

"In the past decade, we've consistently provided customers with stable and secure data services, helping them to navigate many challenges. Our commitment to high-quality and secure experiences is central to our operations, with a strong focus on data compliance. Moreover, we have gradually incorporated AI and other advanced technologies to develop solutions and practical tools, such as estimated delivery dates (EDD) and auto carrier detection, to improve our data services and assist with logistics optimization," shared Clooney Wang, CEO and founder of TrackingMore.

At present, the company is more determined than ever to prioritize the development of its tracking API functionality and excel in API performance, service quality, and data security while taking the initiative to establish industry standards and push them to new heights.

To reflect its new strategy, the redesigned website is centered around TrackingMore's shipment tracking API service while demonstrating its strengths and trustworthiness. Moreover, it also showcases API-only packages and offers tempting discounts for businesses choosing annual plans. The company even expanded its technical support and customer success teams to help customers achieve their business goals more easily.

A Brand New Look for a New Era of Development

"This is a complete overhaul of our old brand identity. As a coding-teacher-turned entrepreneur, I have seldom thought of brand perception before. In recent years, as we get closer to our customers and re-evaluate our achievements in the past, we earnestly want to differentiate so that our customers can immediately recognize our brand. This year presents a golden opportunity for us to make positive enhancements." explained Clooney Wang, CEO and founder of TrackingMore.

TrackingMore has changed the theme color of its official website to black and matched it with a new logo to tint the brand with a tech-savvy color and cater to the likings of the direct audiences of its tracking API services, i.e., product managers and developers. As for the texts, the gradient color of white to gunmetal denotes excellence and technological advancements. The brand new designs are in accordance with TrackingMore's new positioning.

For TrackingMore, rebranding is just a start. This year, the company plans to promote further internationalization and fully embrace omnichannel marketing to boost brand awareness. It will also present its time-tested shipment tracking solutions to more businesses looking to transform order tracking and elevate their post-purchase experiences.

New Shipping Services Powered by Big Data

TrackingMore's new endeavor this year also includes offering "shipping from China" services based on big data in logistics. It's worth noticing that TrackingMore's reliable fulfillment services come with free end-to-end shipment tracking. By doing these, the company aims to help businesses choose the best carrier partners, lift the burden of order fulfillment, and further streamline operations with data-driven insights.

Undeniably, the new shipping services will also promote in-depth collaboration with its carrier partners and enhance TrackingMore's API service capabilities, empowering businesses to smooth post-purchase journeys and build loyalty with dependable tracking updates.

Looking Forward

According to Clooney, CEO of TrackingMore, if TrackingMore's tracking system responds 1 second faster, considering the availability of tens of thousands of TrackingMore-powered Track and Trace tools for shoppers, this year alone, cumulatively, the company would help save 200 years.

From the moment TrackingMore's multi-carrier tracking API came into use along with its business portal, TrackingMore has never stopped innovating and prioritizing customers' needs. Hopefully, it will gain new momentum through rebranding and promote the prosperity of businesses worldwide.

About TrackingMore

TrackingMore is a leading package tracking platform with a vast network of 1,200+ carriers worldwide. It has specialized in enterprise-grade shipment tracking API solutions since 2014, earning the trust of over 10K enterprises across various industries. Innovative brands such as Shein, DJI, AliExpress, DP World, and YunExpress rely on TrackingMore to offer real-time tracking updates and streamline operations to achieve rapid growth.

TrackingMore is constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of automated shipment tracking technology to empower businesses worldwide with stable and reliable tracking services.

