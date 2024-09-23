TrackNotion Enters the Call Tracking Market with Version 1.0: The Ultimate AI-powered Solution for Call Recording, Transcription, and Analysis

"TrackNotion's Version 1.0 redefines business communication monitoring. As a new player, we're committed to empowering users with the tools to succeed in a competitive landscape. This release is just the beginning." - Ricardo Casas, CEO of TrackNotion. Post this

As a new entrant to the market, TrackNotion Version 1.0 sets itself apart by offering comprehensive call recording and transcription features. Businesses can now capture every word of customer interactions, ensuring no detail is missed. The recorded calls are automatically transcribed using advanced AI algorithms, providing a searchable record of conversations. This powerful combination of recording and transcription allows businesses to easily review and analyze calls, enhancing quality control, training, and compliance efforts.

AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis

In addition to keyword tracking, TrackNotion Version 1.0 introduces AI-powered sentiment analysis. This feature allows businesses to gauge the overall mood and tone of customer interactions, providing deeper insights into customer satisfaction and areas for improvement. By understanding the sentiment behind each call, businesses can tailor their responses and strategies to enhance customer experience.

PWA Release: Access TrackNotion Anytime, Anywhere

A key highlight of this release is the introduction of TrackNotion's Progressive Web Application (PWA), which allows users to load the full functionality of TrackNotion onto any device—be it a desktop, tablet, or smartphone. The PWA will enable businesses to monitor and manage their calls on the go, making it easier than ever to stay connected and informed.

Dynamic Campaigns for Smarter Attribution

Version 1.0 introduces a groundbreaking feature - dynamic campaign functionality. This includes dynamic number insertion to trace the source of calls by linking them to UTM and Click-ID data. This enables businesses to attribute calls to specific sources and campaigns accurately. Understanding which channels drive the most valuable calls allows companies to optimize their marketing strategies and maximize ROI.

Flexible Pricing and Free Trial

TrackNotion offers flexible pricing options that cater to businesses of all sizes. All features, including call recording, transcription, AI analysis, and dynamic campaigns, are available across all subscription tiers. The only differentiators between packages are the number of local and toll-free numbers and the number of minutes included. This ensures that every business can access the full suite of TrackNotion's powerful tools, regardless of their budget. For those interested in exploring the app, TrackNotion offers a 14-day free trial, allowing users to experience the platform's full capabilities risk-free.

Availability

TrackNotion Version 1.0 is now available to the US market. To learn more about its features and benefits or to sign up for the free trial, visit https://tracknotion.com.

A Vision for the Future

"With the release of Version 1.0, TrackNotion is taking a giant leap forward in redefining how businesses monitor and analyze their communications," said Ricardo Casas, CEO of TrackNotion. "As a new player in the industry, we are committed to providing our users with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive landscape, and this release is just the beginning of what we have in store."

About TrackNotion

TrackNotion is an innovative call tracking platform launched by FM Software based in Austin, Texas. As a new player in the market, TrackNotion is designed to provide businesses with AI-powered insights into their communication strategies. TrackNotion focuses on delivering user-centric features that push the boundaries of what is possible in call tracking and analysis.

Media Contact

Ricardo Casas, TrackNotion, 1 512-206-4220, [email protected] , https://tracknotion.com/

