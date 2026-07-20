Tracksuit Acquires Hall to Bring AI Visibility Into Brand Tracking and Establishes Executive Team

"Brand has always lived in people's minds. Increasingly, it also lives inside AI," said Connor Archbold, CEO and Co-founder of Tracksuit. Post this

The acquisition of Hall will bring AI visibility into Tracksuit's existing brand tracking product, giving customers a view of how their brand appears across AI platforms, how it compares to competitors, and how that visibility changes over time.

Extending Brand Tracking Capabilities

As the ways people discover and evaluate brands continue to evolve, so too must the way marketers measure brand health. AI platforms are creating new pathways for brand discovery, yet marketers often lack visibility into whether their brand is being recommended, represented accurately, or omitted altogether.

Through this acquisition, Tracksuit aims to help marketers understand how their brand is perceived across two distinct audiences: humans and AI. Combining AI Visibility with Tracksuit's human brand insights gives marketers the holistic view they need to manage their brand health across all channels. This move reflects Tracksuit's broader vision to provide marketers with a complete, dynamic, multi-source view of their brand health.

Hall's full team, including founder Kai Forsyth, who will be leading the product direction for AI visibility, has joined Tracksuit.

"Building Hall showed us that short-term tactics can spike a brand's AI visibility, but what actually moves the needle is the brand-building work that makes people already know and trust you," said Kai Forsyth, Founder of Hall and Principal Product Manager at Tracksuit. "Doing that inside a platform that already has human data on tens of thousands of brands gives marketers a more accurate read on where their brand actually stands and where it's headed."

"Brand has always lived in people's minds. Increasingly, it also lives inside AI," said Connor Archbold, CEO and Co-founder of Tracksuit. "The way great brands are built hasn't changed, but the places they're experienced have. Our job is to help marketers understand both. Acquiring Hall allows us to combine human perception with AI visibility, giving marketers a more complete understanding of their brand. Together with our new executive leadership team, we're building the company that is defining the next generation of brand tracking."

The team built for what's next

As Tracksuit expands the scope of brand tracking, it also completed the executive leadership team needed to support its next phase of continued global growth. Over the past six months, Tracksuit has built out this team of leaders through a combination of strategic hires and internal promotions.

Alongside Chief Executive Officer Connor Archbold, the team includes: Tom Mansfield as Chief Marketing Officer, Dan Fleming as Chief Operating Officer, Anne Dröge as Chief Product Officer, Cara Fonseca-Ensor as Chief Technology Officer, Hamish Mathieson as Chief Revenue Officer, and Samantha Gadd as Chief People Officer.

The completed leadership team reflects Tracksuit's investment in scaling its global brand and operations and will also support Tracksuit's continued growth in the U.S.

"In an AI-enabled world, brand has become one of the last remaining defensible assets for marketers. Tracksuit's north star is to bring brand data into every boardroom with the world's most accessible and marketer-friendly brand tracker, " said Tom Mansfield, Chief Marketing Officer at Tracksuit. "I'm excited to help take that story to more marketers around the world, strengthen our category leadership, and build the global brand that matches the ambition of the business."

AI visibility will begin rolling out to Tracksuit customers this year. Brands can join the waitlist at https://www.gotracksuit.com/product/ai-visibility-waitlist.

About Tracksuit

Tracksuit is the modern brand tracking platform trusted by over 1,000 consumer brands worldwide to measure and prove the impact of brand-building. Built on rigorous data, Tracksuit gives brands a clear, ongoing picture of their health, tracking how they're perceived today and how that's shifting as the ways people discover and evaluate brands evolves. Founded in 2021, the company now operates in 25 markets including, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

www.tracksuit.com

Media Contact

Keri Callaghan, Tracksuit, 1 2019953848, [email protected], https://www.gotracksuit.com/

SOURCE Tracksuit