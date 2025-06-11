Tracksuit Raises $25M Series B to Scale Fastest-Growing Brand Tracking Platform

"We built Tracksuit to change that, giving teams a simple, affordable, and always-on way to measure brand performance. When brand data is visible and actionable it drives smarter decisions and stronger performance," said Connor Archbold, Co-Founder & CEO of Tracksuit Post this

"Historically, brand tracking has been expensive, outdated, and inaccessible," said Connor Archbold, Co-Founder & CEO of Tracksuit. "We built Tracksuit to change that, giving teams a simple, affordable, and always-on way to measure brand performance. When brand data is visible and actionable it drives smarter decisions and stronger performance. Our goal is to bring brand data into every boardroom, and with VMG, we gain a partner who truly understands scaling consumer brands, and their support will be key as we accelerate growth."

Tracksuit's Advantage in a Changing Market

Tracksuit is at the forefront of two converging shifts in the marketing landscape. As brands increasingly recognize that long-term growth depends on what consumers think and feel, there is a renewed focus on brand-building and the need for sophisticated understanding of brand impact. At the same time, advances in technology and AI are democratizing consumer insights, making high-quality data and actionable intelligence accessible to brands of all sizes—not just those with enterprise budgets.

Leading this critical market moment, Tracksuit is gaining traction as the powerful solution for marketers, product teams, and executives to make smarter, faster decisions. Whether shaping a five-year strategy, testing new products, or optimizing brand campaigns, organizations now have access to insights that were once only available through time-intensive, expensive research reports.

With plans to expand tracking across Europe and Asia in 2025, Tracksuit is rapidly scaling to support global teams and international brand campaigns at a fraction of the $1M+ per year typically spent by enterprise brands today.

"In working with Tracksuit, we've observed first-hand the impact that accurate and reliable always-on brand tracking can have on our marketing efforts," commented Matthew Kerbel, Global Brand Strategy Director at Turo. "We're celebrating this milestone investment for Tracksuit and are looking forward to the platform's continued journey of making brand tracking even more accessible and powerful for businesses like ours."

Future of Brand Measurement

The new funding will fuel Tracksuit's mission to become the common language for brand tracking. Currently tracking 10,000 brands, the company plans to double this figure to 20,000 by the end of 2025. This growing dataset will underpin several new product launches expected later this year—many of which are already underway.

"Tracksuit solves one of the hardest problems in marketing — quantifying brand performance in a clear, continuous, and cost-effective way," said Sam Shapiro, Partner at VMG Partners. "Brand is a company's most important asset, and Tracksuit enables businesses to make faster, more data-oriented decisions toward building durable brand leadership."

Tracksuit has more than doubled its team since its Series A, now at 150 employees across New York, London, Sydney and Auckland. The company plans to hire at least 50 more in the coming year as it continues to scale globally.

Tracksuit is the beautiful, always-on brand tracking platform trusted by over 1,000 consumer brands worldwide. Tracksuit surveys thousands of people each week to deliver insights on key brand metrics—awareness, consideration, usage, preference, and perception—across markets, demographics, and competitors. Founded in 2021, the company operates in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

VMG Partners is a leading investment firm focused on supporting the growth of transformative branded consumer businesses and the technologies behind them. With two decades of experience backing breakout consumer brands, VMG offers both capital and a powerful network to help visionary founders scale.

