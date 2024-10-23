Tracksuit Research Reveals the Seven Deadly Sins of Emotionless Advertising

"Most marketers understand the power of emotional advertising to grow a brand, but cave under pressure to show quick returns, leading to an over-reliance on rational, promotional, and activation-driven campaigns," commented James Hurman, Founding Partner at Tracksuit. Post this

The white paper centers on evidence that emotional storytelling consistently outperforms rational approaches across all platforms including traditional media and digital channels like YouTube, and aims to empower marketers with the insights necessary to drive business value and growth over time.

"Most marketers understand the power of emotional advertising to grow a brand, but cave under pressure to show quick returns, leading to an over-reliance on rational, promotional, and activation-driven campaigns," commented James Hurman, Founding Partner at Tracksuit.

The white paper, aptly timed to 'spooky season', explores a handful of brand campaigns including Airbnb, Heineken, La Roche-Posay and Mattel, and the seven deadly sins of emotionless advertising that marketers need to avoid, including:

Greed: An insatiable desire for more, greed manifests itself when marketers use their resources to buy their target – in this case, brand awareness.

Wrath: When marketers use aggressive, promotional techniques and rational messaging to shout to their audience without first building positive feelings towards the brand.

Sloth: Focusing on rational messaging to achieve short term sales targets, prioritizing volume over profitability, and neglecting to foster the brand's pricing power is the lazy and easy path to take.

Ariane Pol, Global Head of Research at Google whose insights are integrated throughout the report, commented: "If you're trying to build your brand long term and people might not be in the market for it right now, it's about taking them on a journey and sharing why you're different, taking a new spin in the category and being perceived as a different brand that aligns with what they need, with what they want."

For more information, or to download a full copy of the white paper, please visit: https://www.gotracksuit.com/the-emotion-effect-report.

About Tracksuit

Founded in 2021 by Co-CEOs Matt Herbert and Connor Archbold, Tracksuit is the beautiful, affordable and accessible brand tracking tool to measure and communicate the value of brand-building.

Built from best-in-class methodology, Tracksuit is accessible and easy to understand for everyone from brand marketing experts, CMOs and CSOs, to CEOs and CFOs. Trusted by hundreds of modern consumer brands around the world including MGM Resorts, The RealReal and Momofuku, Tracksuit surveys thousands of people each week to track consumer awareness, consideration, usage, preference and perceptions of a brand. The data is collected from different markets and demographics, while also being used to benchmark each brand against its competitors.

Tracksuit is growing quickly with 100-plus employees and offices in New York City, Auckland, Sydney, and London.

Learn more at www.gotracksuit.com.

