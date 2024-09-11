Tracksy Partners with NEXARTIS to Elevate Music Creation

Tracksy, the cutting-edge AI music generation and collaboration platform, is excited to announce its partnership with NEXARTIS, a leader in digital identity and IP management solutions. This collaboration introduces an innovative integration of NEXARTIS's Media Identity Suite with Tracksy, setting a new standard for ethical music creation and comprehensive media rights management.

Tracksy, known for its commitment to ethical training and fair compensation, offers an AI-driven platform that allows musicians to create high-quality, customizable music tracks. By partnering with NEXARTIS,Tracksy will enhance its platform with the Nexartis Media ID Suite, ensuring each track has a secure, unique identifier for enhanced ownership verification.

"By collaborating with NEXARTIS, we are setting a new standard in the music industry. Our goal is to equip music creators globally with tools that respect their creativity and encourage innovation. This is the new frontier of music creation and Tracksy and NEXARTIS are at the forefront" -Tommy Beringer Tracksy Co-Founder and CEO

Seamless Integration for Robust Rights Management

The NEXARTIS Media Identity Suite equips Tracksy with cutting-edge tools for sophisticated intellectual property management. By leveraging Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and immutable blockchain recording, each music track is securely hashed and registered, ensuring permanent verification of its authenticity and integrity. This system automates royalty calculations and simplifies the management of earnings, providing artists, producers, and collaborators within the Tracksy community with unparalleled transparency and control over their digital assets.

A Shared Vision for the Future of Music Industry

Both Tracksy and NEXARTIS are dedicated to transforming the media industry by supporting artists and ensuring that innovation does not compromise the rights and earnings of creators. This partnership reflects a shared vision of empowering creators with technology that respects and enhances their work.

"Partnering with Tracksy was a natural fit," says Laura Brugioni, Chief Commercial Officer at NEXARTIS. "Their commitment to ethical practices and dedication to the creative community aligns perfectly with our values. Now, creators can confidently produce music while having the tools to track and monetize their content effectively."

Extended Collaboration and Leadership

We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Tracksy as Tommy Beringer, Co-Founder and CEO of Tracksy, joins the Industry Advisory Council at The Open Commercial Media Ecosystem (OCME), an industry organization founded by NEXARTIS, committed to using open standards to redefine the commercial media industry. His 25+ years of experience in the music industry and innovative vision in AI music creation will be instrumental as we develop new standards and advance the industry towards innovative, sustainable practices. We eagerly anticipate the insights and contributions Tracksy will bring to our council, enhancing our efforts to shape the future of AI in media.

About Tracksy

Tracksy is a revolutionary AI music generation and collaboration platform dedicated to providing high-quality, customizable music solutions while ensuring ethical practices in AI training and artist compensation. Founded by industry experts, Tracksy is committed to supporting the creative community and fostering innovation in music creation.

About NEXARTIS

NEXARTIS is committed to developing open ecosystems using modern technology providing economic and development opportunities for human creators.

