TRACT and BanQu Partner to Offer Automated Farm-level Traceability For Supply Chain Resiliency and Complete Visibility

"This partnership allows companies to focus on impact instead of data collection," said Allison Kopf, CEO of TRACT.

Ashish Gadnis, Co-Founder and CEO of BanQu, added "Now, farm-level data isn't just collected—it's instantly connected, making compliance, transparency, and farmer inclusion a reality at scale."

For many companies, geolocation data and farm-level traceability remain a major barrier to EUDR compliance. This joint offering solves that challenge by facilitating data collection at the farm level and automatically integrating it TRACT's end-to-end EUDR solution. The result? More companies – and more farmers – can continue supplying the EU market.

Beyond compliance, the partnership enriches insights available to companies on TRACT for critical sustainability priorities like Scope 3 carbon measurement, farmer productivity and farmer income. By connecting farm-level realities with global supply chain intelligence, businesses can make more informed decisions, drive positive impact, and accelerate their sustainability goals.

TRACT is a leading provider of traceability and sustainability data solutions for the global agricultural supply chain. Our mission is to remove the burden of data management and resolve the debate on methodology so that companies can drive meaningful impact as they navigate their supply chains.

BanQu is the leading SaaS platform credited with transforming first-mile farmer supply chains since 2016. Our mission is to create equitability and empowerment for millions of smallholder farmers across the globe especially in emerging markets.

For more information about TRACT, visit https://www.tract.eco/ and about BanQu, visit https://www.banqu.co

