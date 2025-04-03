TRACT and BanQu Partner to Offer Automated Farm-level Traceability For Supply Chain Resiliency and Complete Visibility

TRACT and BanQu launch integration to eliminate data gaps, streamline compliance, and unlock deeper supply chain insights.
AMSTERDAM, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRACT, a pioneering SaaS platform dedicated to enhancing sustainability in agricultural supply chains, today announces an integration partnership with BanQu, a leader in first-mile traceability, to integrate farm-level data collected by BanQu's teams around the world with the commodity flows on TRACT. This collaboration eliminates data gaps, streamlines compliance, and unlocks deeper supply chain insights.
"This partnership allows companies to focus on impact instead of data collection," said Allison Kopf, CEO of TRACT. "By seamlessly integrating farm-level data into TRACT's platform, we're making it easier than ever to meet regulatory requirements while driving real change in supply chains."
Ashish Gadnis, Co-Founder and CEO of BanQu, added "Now, farm-level data isn't just collected—it's instantly connected, making compliance, transparency, and farmer inclusion a reality at scale."
For many companies, geolocation data and farm-level traceability remain a major barrier to EUDR compliance. This joint offering solves that challenge by facilitating data collection at the farm level and automatically integrating it TRACT's end-to-end EUDR solution. The result? More companies – and more farmers – can continue supplying the EU market.
Beyond compliance, the partnership enriches insights available to companies on TRACT for critical sustainability priorities like Scope 3 carbon measurement, farmer productivity and farmer income. By connecting farm-level realities with global supply chain intelligence, businesses can make more informed decisions, drive positive impact, and accelerate their sustainability goals.
About TRACT
TRACT is a leading provider of traceability and sustainability data solutions for the global agricultural supply chain. Our mission is to remove the burden of data management and resolve the debate on methodology so that companies can drive meaningful impact as they navigate their supply chains.
About BanQu
BanQu is the leading SaaS platform credited with transforming first-mile farmer supply chains since 2016. Our mission is to create equitability and empowerment for millions of smallholder farmers across the globe especially in emerging markets.
For more information about TRACT, visit https://www.tract.eco/ and about BanQu, visit https://www.banqu.co
Media Contact
Kumiko Aoki, TRACT, 31 639368252, [email protected], www.tract.eco
SOURCE TRACT
Share this article