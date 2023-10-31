Tractor Beverage Company Names CBC (CerconeBrownCompany) Public Relations Agency of Record

Fast Growing Organic Beverage Company Taps CBC's Expertise in Beverage, Agriculture and Purpose-Driven Brands

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tractor Beverage Company, one of North America's fastest-growing beverage brands and the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverage company dedicated to food service, has appointed CBC as its public relations agency of record.

Recently honored as Agency of the Year by the American Business Association, CBC is known for its unique data-driven approach that ties earned media to business outcomes. With over 20 years of experience serving purpose-driven brands in the food, beverage, and health and wellness sectors, CBC is poised to position Tractor as a leading provider of organic beverages.

"CBC's proven track record in orchestrating compelling narratives, paired with their expertise in delivering tangible results, makes them our ideal partner," said Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. "We are thrilled to collaborate with CBC to elevate our industry footprint and connect more deeply with consumers."

CBC will provide comprehensive public relations services to Tractor, spotlighting the unique advantages of choosing Tractor's organic beverages. This includes an integrated mix of creative media relations, content creation, distribution, and smart, succinct paid media.

"Our team is passionate about working with innovative brands committed to fostering a healthier and more sustainable world," said Len Cercone, founder and CEO, CBC. "We're looking forward to being part of Tractor's team, shaping a better world one drink at a time."

About CBC (CerconeBrownCompany)

Founded in 2001, CBC is a public relations and digital marketing company with offices in Boston, New York and Charlotte, NC. Named 2023 Agency of the Year by the American Business Association, the company melds media and influencer relations, SEO, and unique social campaigns to deliver meaningful ROI for its clients. CBC's areas of specialization encompass health and wellness, bioscience, food and beverage, beauty and personal care, apparel, and travel. For more information, please visit http://www.cerconebrown.com

About Tractor Beverage Company

Founded with a mission to create better beverages for all, Tractor Beverage Company is the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution for foodservice. Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality and an innovative consumer experience. Tractor's vision is to use its beverage platform to expand organic farm practices—and, in turn, lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. Tractor was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor.

Media Contact

Jen Rumble, CBC, 1 704-932-6378, jrumble@cerconebrown.com

SOURCE CBC