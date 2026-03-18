Tracy McGrady's OBL, The Premier 1 v 1 Basketball League in the World, Set For May 2026 Re-launch

Each city-based team will have a three man roster, comprised of players who best reflect the tradition, values and basketball culture of the city the 1 v 1 team represents, hand selected by the Owners/GMs. Post this

In addition to McGrady's leadership, each city-based team will be led by their celebrity owner/GM who will select the very best 1 v 1 hoopers to represent that city.

The cities and coaches include:

Team Orlando – Vince Carter, NBA Hall of Famer

Team Washington, DC – Quinn Cook, two-time NBA Champion

Team Miami – Tim Hardaway Sr., five-time NBA All-Star

Team New York – Jadakiss, recording star and basketball insider

Team Chicago – Larenz Tate, actor, film producer, basketball aficionado

Team Raleigh – John Wall, five-time NBA All-Star

Team Atlanta – Stay Tuned

Team Baltimore – Stay Tuned

"We are honored, humbled and couldn't be more proud to be able to work with Tracy and this world-class roster of Owners and GMs to bring the OBL to unforeseen heights," said Heath Freeman, Managing Partner, Next Gen Sports, and Chairman of OBL.

OBL will host a multi-week season where eight initial cities will field teams featuring hoopers who fit the criteria of embodying the heart and essence of their respective cities, bringing a unique and dynamic aspect to their representation. Cities battle for pride and prize, each sending out one player at a time in 1-on-1 matchups. Thrilling, quick games that keep audiences on the edge of their seat. The production will feature intense game-play, as well as a deeper look into player backgrounds and real individual stories centering on highlighting players' talent and authenticity.

About Ones Basketball League

OBL is the premier one-on-one basketball league in the world, celebrating the most skilled one-on-one players on the planet. Founded by Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, the OBL was created to unite communities through the universal language and love of basketball. Our mission is to showcase elite 1v1 talent while celebrating the swagger, pride, and identity of every city represented. By giving players and fans a platform to compete, connect and celebrate where they're from, OBL transforms local passion into a global stage. Every matchup tells a story – proving that every city has a legacy worth fighting for. For more details visit www.oblhoops.com.

Media Contact

Joe Favorito, Ones Basketball League, 1 917-566-8345, [email protected], https://oblhoops.com

SOURCE Ones Basketball League