Tracy Patigayon Named Maintenance Operations Manager at Sexton Landscaping

Born in California and raised in Birmingham, Tracy's roots in landscaping run deep. His connection to the industry blossomed during visits to his grandmother in Oahu, Hawaii, where he discovered his love for creating beautiful outdoor spaces. Tracy's dedication to the field led him back to Sexton Landscaping in 2019 after pursuing horticultural studies.

Tracy's transition to Maintenance Operations Manager reflects his commitment to nurturing and developing the talents of the Sexton Landscaping team. He is particularly excited about the opportunity to mentor foremen and enhance their leadership capabilities, ensuring the delivery of top-notch service to clients.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this new journey as Maintenance Operations Manager at Sexton Landscaping," said Tracy. "Having previously worked in the field, I understand the day-to-day challenges and opportunities for growth. I'm dedicated to supporting our team members and helping them reach their full potential as professional landscapers."

In his new role, Tracy looks forward to collaborating with various departments within Sexton Landscaping to drive innovation and excellence in service delivery. He is committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, empowering team members to provide exceptional landscaping solutions to clients throughout Baldwin County.

"We are delighted to have Tracy Patigayon assume the role of Maintenance Operations Manager," said Sid Sexton, CEO of Sexton Landscaping. "His passion for landscaping, coupled with his leadership skills and dedication to our team, make him the perfect fit for this position. We look forward to the positive impact Tracy will have on our operations and customer satisfaction."

Patigayon's appointment as Maintenance Operations Manager signifies Sexton Landscaping's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and service to its clients. His leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the company's continued success and growth in the landscaping industry.

