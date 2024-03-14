Tracy Patigayon Named Maintenance Operations Manager at Sexton Landscaping

Tracy Patigayon has been appointed as the new Maintenance Operations Manager at Sexton Landscaping, bringing extensive experience and a passion for excellence to the role. His dedication to nurturing talent and driving innovation promises to elevate the company's landscaping services, ensuring unparalleled quality and customer satisfaction.
DAPHNE, Ala., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sexton Landscaping is proud to announce the appointment of Tracy Patigayon as the new Maintenance Operations Manager. With his extensive experience and dedication to the field, Tracy brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to his new role.
Tracy's journey with Sexton Landscaping began in 2019 when he initially joined the team as a crew member in maintenance. During his tenure, Tracy has proven himself as a valuable asset to the company, exhibiting strong leadership skills and a passion for excellence in landscaping.
Born in California and raised in Birmingham, Tracy's roots in landscaping run deep. His connection to the industry blossomed during visits to his grandmother in Oahu, Hawaii, where he discovered his love for creating beautiful outdoor spaces. Tracy's dedication to the field led him back to Sexton Landscaping in 2019 after pursuing horticultural studies.
Tracy's transition to Maintenance Operations Manager reflects his commitment to nurturing and developing the talents of the Sexton Landscaping team. He is particularly excited about the opportunity to mentor foremen and enhance their leadership capabilities, ensuring the delivery of top-notch service to clients.
"I'm thrilled to embark on this new journey as Maintenance Operations Manager at Sexton Landscaping," said Tracy. "Having previously worked in the field, I understand the day-to-day challenges and opportunities for growth. I'm dedicated to supporting our team members and helping them reach their full potential as professional landscapers."
In his new role, Tracy looks forward to collaborating with various departments within Sexton Landscaping to drive innovation and excellence in service delivery. He is committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, empowering team members to provide exceptional landscaping solutions to clients throughout Baldwin County.
"We are delighted to have Tracy Patigayon assume the role of Maintenance Operations Manager," said Sid Sexton, CEO of Sexton Landscaping. "His passion for landscaping, coupled with his leadership skills and dedication to our team, make him the perfect fit for this position. We look forward to the positive impact Tracy will have on our operations and customer satisfaction."
Patigayon's appointment as Maintenance Operations Manager signifies Sexton Landscaping's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and service to its clients. His leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the company's continued success and growth in the landscaping industry.
