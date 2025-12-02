Trade Echo Launches Mobile App for iOS & Android, Delivering Institutional-Grade Trading Intelligence to Retail Traders

"With the mobile app, traders can now carry an institutional trading desk in their pocket," said Christopher Cummings, Founder of Trade Echo. "Our goal is to democratize access to the same tools and signals used by hedge funds and quant firms and the app brings that power to every trader." Post this

"With the mobile app, traders can now carry institutional-level analytics in their pocket," said Christopher Cummings, Founder of Trade Echo. "Our mission is to democratize the same tools used by hedge funds and quant firms and make them accessible, fast, and actionable for traders everywhere."

The mobile experience also includes a built-in social feed, leaderboard rankings, performance tracking, and the ability to ask natural-language questions about both personal portfolios and global options flow. Traders can connect, share insights, and learn from one another inside the rapidly growing Trade Echo community.

The app is available now:

iOS:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/trade-echo/id6749560531

Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tradeecho.app

About Trade Echo

Trade Echo is a financial intelligence and analytics platform designed to give retail traders access to institutional-grade data. The platform delivers real-time options flow, dark pools, gamma exposure modeling, algorithmic pattern detection, and AI-powered insights across web, iOS, and Android. Trade Echo's mission is to make advanced market analytics accessible, fast, and actionable for traders worldwide.

Learn more at https://tradeecho.com

