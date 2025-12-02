Trade Echo Launches Mobile App for iOS & Android, Delivering Institutional-Grade Trading Intelligence to Retail Traders

Trade Echo has released its new mobile app for iOS and Android, giving retail traders instant access to institutional-level analytics including option flow, dark pools, gamma modeling, and AI-powered insights, all in one unified mobile platform.
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trade Echo today announced the official launch of its mobile app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, bringing professional-grade market intelligence directly to retail traders. The app combines real-time option flow, dark pool activity, gamma exposure modeling, algorithmic signals, and AI-driven analysis inside a fast, intuitive interface built for traders of all levels.
The platform, available at https://tradeecho.com, consolidates millions of market data points into actionable insights helping traders identify high-probability setups, monitor smart-money trends, and understand market-maker positioning. The mobile app extends all of Trade Echo's flagship tools including Algo Edge, Option Flow, Gamma Heatmaps, Dark Pool Monitor, Portfolio Statistics, and AI Trade Assistants to users who need reliable intelligence throughout the trading day.
"With the mobile app, traders can now carry institutional-level analytics in their pocket," said Christopher Cummings, Founder of Trade Echo. "Our mission is to democratize the same tools used by hedge funds and quant firms and make them accessible, fast, and actionable for traders everywhere."
The mobile experience also includes a built-in social feed, leaderboard rankings, performance tracking, and the ability to ask natural-language questions about both personal portfolios and global options flow. Traders can connect, share insights, and learn from one another inside the rapidly growing Trade Echo community.
About Trade Echo
Trade Echo is a financial intelligence and analytics platform designed to give retail traders access to institutional-grade data. The platform delivers real-time options flow, dark pools, gamma exposure modeling, algorithmic pattern detection, and AI-powered insights across web, iOS, and Android. Trade Echo's mission is to make advanced market analytics accessible, fast, and actionable for traders worldwide.
Learn more at https://tradeecho.com
